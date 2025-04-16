Politics & Law
Home Economy

Large social housing project breaks ground in Ninh Thuận

April 16, 2025 - 12:32
Covering more than 37 hectares, the Dinh River New Urban Area is designed to accommodate a population of 6,500 people.
A groundbreaking ceremony of Dinh River New Urban Area project on April 15 in Ninh Thuận Province. —VNA/VNS Photo

NINH THUẬN — The construction of a large social housing and resettlement area, Dinh River New Urban Area project, has been officially begun in the southeastern province of Ninh Thuận.

The project, spearheaded by a joint venture of Dinh River Urban Development and Investment JSC, TSG Vietnam JSC and TSG Investment and Construction JSC, carries a total investment of almost VNĐ2.3 trillion (about US$77 million).

Covering more than 37 hectares, the Dinh River New Urban Area is designed to accommodate a population of 6,500 people.

Key components of the project include 7.56ha of residential land and a 24-storey social housing complex, which is expected to deliver around 932 apartments on a site spanning over two hectares.

It is hoped that the new urban area will become a catalyst for economic development in the region, particularly in the tourism, trade and service sectors.

It will also play a critical role in improving both the technical and social infrastructure of the area, while contributing to the urban expansion of Phan Rang – Tháp Chàm City.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony on April 15, the vice chairman of the Ninh Thuận Provincial People’s Committee, Nguyễn Long Biên, said: “This is a large-scale project with a substantial investment. Its successful completion will be pivotal in shaping a more civilised and modern urban identity for Phan Rang – Tháp Chàm.”

He urged the investors to allocate adequate resources and expedite construction to ensure timely completion of the area, while maintaining the highest standards of quality.

Biên also called on relevant departments and local authorities to provide ongoing support and proactively resolve any issues that arise during the project’s implementation. — VNS

Việt Nam Ninh Thuận social housing resettlement area

