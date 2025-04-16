Quảng Bình and Sun Group forge strategic tourism partnership

HÀ NỘI — The People’s Committee of Quảng Bình Province and Sun Group have signed a memorandum of strategic cooperation, paving the way for significant investment in tourism and service projects across the province.

According to the agreement, both parties will coordinate efforts to conduct research, promote investment opportunities and propose major projects in key tourism areas such as Đồng Hới City and the districts of Bố Trạch, Quảng Ninh and Lệ Thủy.

Speaking at the signing ceremony on April 15, the Chairman of the Quảng Bình Provincial People’s Committee Trần Phong emphasised the local government’s appreciation for Sun Group’s national contributions and achievements. He noted that Sun Group is one of Việt Nam’s leading private conglomerates, has an international stature, and is a pioneer in high-end tourism, leisure and entertainment.

Sun Group’s CEO, Đặng Minh Trường, remarked that Quảng Bình not only possesses a rich and diverse natural landscape, but also a wealth of tangible and intangible cultural heritages. As a land situated at the cultural crossroads of North–South and East–West, Quảng Bình holds immense potential for developing a wide range of tourism offers, promoting its unique natural and cultural beauty to the world.

“Through this cooperation, we are committed to accompanying Quảng Bình, allocating resources and inviting renowned consultants and experts to contribute and propose development ideas, that are both internationally relevant and locally beneficial,” Trường said.

“With the mission to enrich the land we touch and nearly two decades of experience in tourism development, Sun Group aims to deliver distinctive, world-class infrastructure and services, contributing to Quảng Bình’s transformation into a premier destination at both national and international levels.” Trường added

The memorandum also outlines a long-term vision that identifies Quảng Bình as a key strategic location in Sun Group’s future investment plans. The event marks an important milestone, reaffirming the province’s proactive approach to attracting the right investment and unlocking new potential for developing modern, professional and culturally rich tourism services and infrastructure. — VNS