VIPC 2025 gathers global investors to boost Việt Nam’s innovation drive

HÀ NỘI — The Vietnam Innovation and Private Capital Investment Forum 2025 (VIPC Summit 2025) will take place on April 22 at the National Convention Centre in Hà Nội, aiming to promote innovation, unlock private capital and support Việt Nam’s entry into a new era of development.

The event is jointly organised by the National Innovation Centre (NIC) under the Ministry of Finance, the Việt Nam Private Capital Association (VPCA), Golden Gate Ventures and Do Ventures.

Building on the success of four previous editions of the Vietnam Venture Summit, this year’s forum has been renamed and expanded to include a broader focus on innovation and investment trends.

VIPC Summit 2025 is expected to bring together government leaders, international organisations, leading venture capital funds and financial institutions such as CDH Investments, Partech Ventures, Temasek, Do Ventures, Golden Gate Ventures, VinaCapital, and Mekong Capital, among others.

According to Vinnie Lauria, VPCA Board Member and Golden Gate Ventures Founding Partner, the event, with over 1,000 delegates, including 200 investors flying in from across Asia, the Gulf and Europe, emphasised Việt Nam’s rising innovation economy, setting records in foreign direct investment and tech manufacturing.

“Our ambition is bold but clear, to position Việt Nam as a regional leader in private capital by unlocking US$35 billion by 2035 through data driven insights, elevated standards and deeper cooperation between government, founders and investors,” Lauria said.

The forum will serve as a platform for dialogue between policymakers, investors, and technology enterprises. It will cover key topics such as innovation policies, strategies to mobilise private investment, support for startups, and opportunities in Việt Nam’s private capital market.

Panel discussions will also address IPO and M&A opportunities, as well as strategies for scaling businesses and successful fundraising.

At the press briefing on April 15, NIC Director Vũ Quốc Huy highlighted the importance of private investment in driving innovation, following the Politburo’s Resolution 57, which encourages the effective mobilisation of all resources for science, technology, and national digital transformation.

“Under the direction of the Ministry of Finance, NIC will continue to work with relevant ministries to implement Government priorities on fostering innovation and attracting private capital. Our goal is to help Việt Nam achieve growth of over 8 per cent in 2025 and double-digit growth in the years ahead,” he said.

The event will also feature the launch of the Việt Nam Innovation and Technology Investment Report 2025.

According to the Việt Nam Innovation and Technology Investment Report 2024, to be released at the forum, nearly 100 funds have invested in Vietnamese tech startups. The most active investors came from Singapore, contributing a total of $529 million.

Huy said although this figure dropped by 17 per cent from the previous year, it remains relatively strong compared to the 35 per cent decline in global venture capital, showing Việt Nam’s resilience in a challenging investment climate.

Amid rising trade tensions, there are concerns that foreign investments into startups and innovation activities may slow down. However, experts said foreign investments into innovation in Việt Nam would remain unaffected.

According to Lauria, this is not the first time tensions have flared between the US and China, and Việt Nam holds a unique position that could even benefit in certain scenarios. He predicted a new wave of startups emerging under current conditions and committed to allocating one-third of his $300 million fund’s investment to Việt Nam in the near future.

Sharing this view, NIC Director Huy said Việt Nam has key advantages to attract and retain investment in innovation, including a stable political-economic environment and a high-quality workforce. — BIZHUB/VNS