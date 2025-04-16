VN-Index reverses and drops nearly 14 points as experts urge caution amid profit-taking and tariff uncertainty

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam’s stock market ended its three-day winning streak on April 15 as widespread profit-taking sent the VN-Index down by 13.65 points to 1,227.79, a drop of 1.1 per cent on the day.

Selling pressure emerged early in the session, wiping out over 13 points from the benchmark index by mid-morning. Although there was a brief recovery to near breakeven, selling resumed and intensified in the afternoon, leading to a broader decline.

The VN30 basket saw 23 out of 30 stocks fall, with GVR hitting the floor, down 6.9 per cent, while only six stocks closed in positive territory.

Industrial park real estate stocks were at the centre of the sell-off, with several names such as KBC, SZC, SIP and PHR hitting their lower limits. BCM, which rose earlier in the day, reversed to close down 6.6 per cent. The banking sector also showed weakness, with most stocks dropping between two and three per cent, except STB, which rose 1.7 per cent, and VCB, which gained 1.2 per cent and acted as key support for the index.

Despite the market downturn, trading liquidity remained high, with over 1.07 billion shares traded on the Hồ Chí Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE), equivalent to VNĐ24.2 trillion (US$935.8 million). HPG led in terms of liquidity with VNĐ1.3 trillion in value, maintaining upward momentum and attracting strong cash inflows.

Foreign investors were active with balanced trading on both sides, recording a net purchase of about VNĐ250 billion. HPG continued to shine as a foreign favourite, with 9.6 million shares bought, reinforcing its status as a magnet for overseas capital.

Securities firms observed that after a sharp 150-point rebound from recent lows driven by tariff concerns, the market has now entered a phase of consolidation and short-term correction.

According to Asean Securities, investors with a higher risk tolerance may consider long-term accumulation in sectors such as banking, brokerage, public investment and fundamentally strong companies with low valuations and high cash dividends. More cautious investors are advised to monitor developments in Việt Nam–US trade talks and only consider entering the market during technical pullbacks.

Meanwhile, ABS Securities recommended that investors in weak positions should restructure their portfolios during rebounds. Short-term traders could adopt a "buy late, sell early" approach, while medium- and long-term investors may begin accumulating leading stocks that have undergone significant corrections.

Analysts noted that sectors exposed to exports — such as textiles, seafood, banking and securities — remain under pressure from U.S. tariff developments, but may offer opportunities if the market stabilises. Conversely, industries less affected or likely to benefit from the trade conflict, including LNG, public investment, food and fertilisers, are also worth tracking in the near term. — VNS