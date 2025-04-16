Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Economy

Government orders orders final review of fuel trade rules

April 16, 2025 - 11:22
The Standing Committee of the Government of Việt Nam has assigned the Ministry of Industry and Trade to thoroughly review and regulate the rights of fuel distributors to trade with one another in accordance with the law.
The Standing Committee has ordered a review of new regulations to allow fuel distributors to trade with each other. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — The Standing Committee of the Government of Việt Nam has tasked the Ministry of Industry and Trade with thoroughly reviewing and finalising new regulations to permit petroleum distributors to buy and sell fuel from one another, ensuring compliance with the law and alignment with market principles.

This directive was outlined in the Standing Committee’s conclusions on feedback and explanations from Cabinet members regarding the draft decree replacing Decree 83/2014 on petroleum trading and its related amendments.

In terms of price management, the Government emphasised that pricing principles must adhere to legal regulations on pricing and follow market mechanisms. State intervention will only apply in cases of abnormal fluctuations or complex market conditions.

On the matter of fuel reserves, the Government agreed to maintain the current regulations, under which key traders are responsible for maintaining a 20-day supply as part of their circulation reserves. Distributors, however, are not subject to this storage obligation.

A key requirement highlighted in the conclusions is the need to accelerate digitalisation in the fuel trading sector. The entire system must be digitised by April 30.

Any traders or businesses failing to meet obligations on e-invoicing — particularly the use of electronic invoices generated from cash registers connected to tax authorities — will be deemed ineligible for business operations and risk having their licences revoked. This move aims to enhance transparency and management efficiency, and allow for stronger supervision and enforcement.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade will continue to oversee the management and use of the petrol price stabilisation fund in accordance with the Law on Prices. The fund must be managed transparently and efficiently, with no overlap in state management functions. — VNS

E5 petrol bio fuel MoIT

Related Stories

see also

More on this story

Economy

Green finance fuels push for sustainable growth

As Việt Nam accelerates its transition toward a green economy, green finance is becoming a central pillar of the country’s development strategy - essential to unlocking the capital needed to meet its net-zero goals and ensure a just, inclusive shift to sustainability.
Economy

Việt Nam has 200 million personal payment accounts: expert

The banking sector is vital to this transformation, playing a leading role in meeting customer demands and contributing to national digital goals. Recent years have seen significant advancements in the Vietnamese banking industry, aligning with the Digital Transformation Plan for the Banking Industry to 2025, which has a vision extending to 2030

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom