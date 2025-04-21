2025 Decision Lab Bank Satisfaction Rankings revealed

HCM CITY — Decision Lab's 2025 Bank Satisfaction Rankings for Việt Nam have named Techcombank as the top performer, while Saigon-Hanoi Commercial Joint Stock Bank (SHB) has been recognised as the biggest improver in customer satisfaction.

These accolades underscore the strong customer trust and solid reputations of both banks within the country's competitive banking sector.

Techcombank has surged to the top of the rankings in Việt Nam. The bank achieved a four-point increase in its satisfaction index, moving up two places from last year.

Vietcombank, which held the top position in the previous rankings, has fallen to second place, dropping one spot. Meanwhile, Military Bank (MB) has climbed to third place, improving by one. Vietinbank ranks fourth, while ACB has made significant strides, rising four places to secure a spot in the top five.

Other banks in the top 10 include Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam (BIDV), Vietnam International Bank (VIB), SHB, HSBC and An Bình Bank (ABBank).

The rankings are based on the YouGov BrandIndex Positive Satisfaction Score, a comprehensive brand health tracking tool that gathers daily data from over 350 brands in Việt Nam. This year’s results reflect more than 18,000 consumer surveys conducted annually in the finance sector, offering valuable insights into customer sentiment.

The rankings also highlight a dynamic shift in customer satisfaction, with several banks showing significant changes in their standings, signalling evolving consumer expectations and increasing competition within the Vietnamese banking landscape.

CEO of Decision Lab, Thue Quist Thomasen, said: " As the industry continues to navigate an increasingly competitive and digitally-driven landscape, the rankings offer invaluable insights into how well each bank has adapted to meet the evolving needs and expectations of its customers." —VNS