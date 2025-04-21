Over $11 billion in State budget surplus registered in Q1

HÀ NỘI — A surplus of more than VNĐ293 trillion (US$11.3 billion) has been recorded in the State budget in the first quarter of the year, according to the latest statistics released by the Ministry of Finance on Monday.

State budget revenue reached VNĐ721.3 trillion ($27.9 billion) in the first quarter, equivalent to 36.7 per cent of the annual estimate and an increase of 29.3 per cent compared to the same period in 2024.

Budget expenditure was VNĐ428.2 trillion ($11.6 billion), accounting for 16.8 per cent of the estimate.

This means that the State budget recorded a surplus of VNĐ293.1 trillion.

Notably, domestic revenue in the first quarter reached VNĐ646.3 trillion, equaling 38.7 per cent of the estimate and up 34.5 per cent compared to the same period in 2024.

In March alone, total State budget revenue reached VNĐ189.7 trillion, accounting for 9.6 per cent of the estimate.

Of this, domestic revenue was VNĐ161.2 trillion, equal to 9.7 per cent of the estimate and 98 per cent of February’s revenue.

Revenue from crude oil reached VNĐ4.5 trillion, equal to 8.5 per cent of the estimate and 93.8 per cent of February’s revenue.

Revenue from import-export activities reached VNĐ24 trillion, equaling 10.2 per cent of the estimate and 98.4 per cent of February’s revenue.

The strong domestic revenue in the first quarter was mainly due to strong economic growth in the final months of 2024, which continued into early 2025, according to the finance ministry. — BIZHUB/VNS