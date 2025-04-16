Vingroup overtakes BIDV as Việt Nam's second-largest public company

HÀ NỘI — Vingroup has recently surpassed BIDV, one of the Big4 banks of Việt Nam, to emerge as the second-largest enterprise listed on the stock exchange, trailing just behind the State-owned giant Vietcombank.

This impressive advancement highlights Vingroup's soaring market capitalisation, which has now exceeded VNĐ277 trillion (US$10.7 billion).

Vingroup’s stock price has soared over 79 per cent over the past two months.

The company’s stock, listed as VIC on the Hồ Chí Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE), reached a peak price of VNĐ72,600 ($2.85) per share at 1.45pm on Tuesday, marking its highest level since August 16, 2023, after hitting the ceiling price for three consecutive sessions.

The founder and chairman of Vingroup, Phạm Nhật Vượng, has seen his wealth rise significantly, alongside the company’s performance.

His direct and indirect holdings in Vingroup’s stock have contributed to his estimated net worth of $8.7 billion, according to Forbes, securing his position as the richest individual in the Vietnamese stock market.

This standing is further validated by his latest ranking in Forbes, where he occupies the 327th position among the world’s wealthiest individuals, a substantial leap from earlier rankings.

Looking ahead, Vingroup has set ambitious targets. The company plans to achieve a net revenue of around VNĐ300 trillion for 2025, representing a 56 per cent increase compared to the previous year. It also aims for a profit after tax of VNĐ10 trillion, a 90 per cent increase from 2024.

A key component of this growth strategy lies within its automotive subsidiary, VinFast, which is poised to double its sales volume compared to 2024 and continues to focus on leading the electric vehicle market in Việt Nam.

The company is actively expanding its distribution network and enhancing service quality to align with a global shift towards sustainable transportation.

In the real estate sector, Vinhomes, another subsidiary of Vingroup, is set to maintain its leadership position by launching large-scale urban developments that integrate various services within Vingroup's ecosystem, thereby enhancing community living standards.

In the tourism and hospitality segment, Vinpearl aims to solidify its status as Việt Nam's largest leisure and entertainment brand, focusing on customer experience and expanding its presence in key regional tourist destinations. — BIZHUB/VNS