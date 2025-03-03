Shinhan Life Việt Nam launches regular premium universal life product

HCM CITY — Shinhan Life Insurance Việt Nam Limited Liability Company (Shinhan Life Việt Nam) officially launched its new regular premium universal life product under the commercial name Universal Life Product Shinhan – An Thịnh on Monday.

Designed with dual benefits that combine risk protection and investment opportunities, Shinhan – An Thịnh serves as a 'Lifetime Companion', protecting customers up to the age of 99 and delivering lifelong peace of mind and a solid foundation for the future to customers and their families.

The launch of Shinhan – An Thinh is part of Shinhan Life Việt Nam’s ongoing vision to 'Enhance the Quality of Life through Innovation'. The product offers an optimal solution that merges comprehensive protection with investment benefits and additional rewards, meeting customers' needs for risk prevention and financial security amid an increasingly volatile socio-economic environment.

General Director of Shinhan Life Việt Nam Bae Seung Jun said: "At Shinhan Life Việt Nam, we diversify our life insurance products to meet the specific needs of different customer segments, aiming to provide a fulfilling and happy life experience. With Shinhan – An Thịnh, customers can freely plan their financial future while staying protected against unexpected risks such as death or total and permanent disability.”

In addition to risk protection benefits, customers can earn investment returns based on the performance of the Universal Life Fund, with guaranteed interest rates not falling below the minimum guaranteed interest rate stated in the insurance contract.

Moreover, customers can enjoy attractive rewards, including Loyalty Bonuses at the end of the 4th year and every four years thereafter until the 20th year. They can also receive special bonuses at the end of the 10th and 20th years, helping to increase the policy account value over time. Notably, at 80, customers will receive a long-live bonus equivalent to 20 per cent of the sum assured (up to VNĐ300 million per contract).

With Shinhan – An Thịnh, customers enjoy flexible premium payments from the 4th policy year, proactively enhance their policy account value with additional investments, and have the flexibility to withdraw from the excess premium account value to meet various needs at different life stages without incurring any withdrawal charges.

With a sustainable development strategy, Shinhan Life Việt Nam focuses on providing life insurance and health insurance products, aiming to enhance customer experiences through the digital transformation while maintaining a long-term commitment to protecting customers' health and financial well-being.

Officially operating in Việt Nam since January 2022, Shinhan Life Insurance Vietnam Limited Liability Company operates in life insurance, health insurance and financial investment, with a charter capital of VNĐ2.32 trillion. — VNS



