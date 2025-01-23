VinaCapital fund to sell eight million PTSC shares

HÀ NỘI — Vietnam Investment Property Holding Limited, a VinaCapital subsidiary, has registered to sell eight million shares of Petrovietnam Technical Services Corporation (PTSC) to reduce its ownership to 0.77 per cent of the charter capital, equivalent to 3.69 million shares.

The transaction is scheduled to take place from January 13 to February 11.

Previously, from December 2, 2024, to December 31, 2024, the fund sold 3,991,600 PTSC shares as part of the total registration to also sell eight million shares, reducing its ownership from 3.28 per cent to 2.45 per cent of the charter capital.

The company's shares have been on a downward trend since May 2024. From May 23, 2024, to January 13, 2025, shares have decreased by 27.5 per cent, falling from VNĐ44,950 to VNĐ32,600 per share, continuing its downward trajectory.

In the third quarter (Q3) of 2024, PTSC recorded a gross revenue of VNĐ4.82 trillion (US$189.9 million), up 15 per cent year-on-year. The profit after tax reached VNĐ192.7 billion, showing a 34 per cent growth year-on-year. The parent company's net profit was VNĐ134.9 billion.

PTSC explained that in Q3, the surge in net profit was mainly due to lower deferred tax related to unrealised exchange rate differences and provision payments as per regulations.

For the first nine months of 2024, PTSC achieved a revenue of VNĐ14.1 trillion and a profit after tax of VNĐ706.7 billion, up 12 per cent and 16.6 per cent year-on-year, respectively. The parent company's net profit after tax stood at VNĐ631 billion.

In 2024, PTSC set a business plan with a consolidated revenue target of VNĐ15.5 trillion and a net profit after tax target of VNĐ660 billion. As of the nine-month mark, the company had exceeded its annual profit target by seven per cent. — VNS