UK energy firm acquires Harbour Energy’s Việt Nam operations

HÀ NỘI — British energy company EnQuest announced on January 22 its acquisition of Harbour Energy’s operations in Việt Nam as part of its strategy to expand internationally.

The deal, valued at US$84 million, will see EnQuest make a net payment of $35 million upon completion. This acquisition extends EnQuest’s presence in Southeast Asia beyond its existing market in Malaysia.

The agreement includes a 53.125 per cent stake in Chim Sáo and Dừa oil fields offshore Việt Nam and is expected to be finalised by the second quarter of this year.

Headquartered in the UK, EnQuest focuses on energy transition initiatives, emphasising energy security and decarbonisation.

The company specialises in mature and underdeveloped assets in the UK and Malaysia, aiming to drive organic growth by optimising production and maximising internal revenue. — VNS