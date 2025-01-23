Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Economy

UK energy firm acquires Harbour Energy’s Việt Nam operations

January 23, 2025 - 10:24
British energy company EnQuest announced on January 22 its acquisition of Harbour Energy’s operations in Việt Nam as part of its strategy to expand internationally.
Oil rig of EnQuest offshore Malaysia. — Photo EnQuest

HÀ NỘI — British energy company EnQuest announced on January 22 its acquisition of Harbour Energy’s operations in Việt Nam as part of its strategy to expand internationally.

The deal, valued at US$84 million, will see EnQuest make a net payment of $35 million upon completion. This acquisition extends EnQuest’s presence in Southeast Asia beyond its existing market in Malaysia.

The agreement includes a 53.125 per cent stake in Chim Sáo and Dừa oil fields offshore Việt Nam and is expected to be finalised by the second quarter of this year.

Headquartered in the UK, EnQuest focuses on energy transition initiatives, emphasising energy security and decarbonisation.

The company specialises in mature and underdeveloped assets in the UK and Malaysia, aiming to drive organic growth by optimising production and maximising internal revenue. — VNS

companies energy recruitment high need vietnam energy

see also

More on this story

Economy

Adapting credit solutions for economic stability: SBV

The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) will focus on enhancing the resilience of the economy to fluctuations in both the global and domestic environments, with a firm commitment to curbing inflation, stabilising the macro-economy and supporting growth.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom