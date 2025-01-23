Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Economy

Bình Dương Province plans to invest nearly $4b in infrastructure development

January 23, 2025 - 08:40
The southern province of Bình Dương plans to invest VNĐ100 trillion through 2030 to develop infrastructure to stimulate the economy.
The southern province of Bình Dương plans to invest VNĐ100 trillion through 2030 to develop infrastructure to stimulate the economy. – VNA/VNS Photo

BÌNH DƯƠNG – The southern province of Bình Dương plans to invest VNĐ100 trillion (nearly US$4 billion) through 2030 to develop infrastructure to stimulate the economy.

Infrastructure development is the key foundation of Bình Dương Province's 2021 - 2030 plan and its target of becoming a centrally-run city by 2030.

The locality expects its 2025 budget to reach VNĐ94.5 trillion, primarily due to new tax revenue, wage reforms, and government support.

This funding will prioritise significant transport projects and regional infrastructure connectivity.

The province is currently focusing on improving transportation infrastructure to enhance its links with HCM City, along with international airports and seaports. 

Some provincial priority projects underway include a section of HCM City's Ring Road 4, the HCM City - Thủ Dầu Một - Chơn Thành Expressway, and routes along the Sài Gòn River.

The province is also developing other project plans for submission to the Prime Minister, including the Suối Tiên —Bình Dương metro line, the Bàu Bàng Dĩ An railway, and a light rail transit (LRT) system connecting urban development zones.

The province also prioritises urban renewal, improved water systems, tree planting and building quality schools as part of its infrastructure plan.

Moreover, the province is implementing land-use plans to generate revenue for social-economic development.

In addition, the province is also drafting regulations to provide land rent exemptions for projects in prioritised investment sectors or zones, which aim to attract businesses and boost economic development in priority areas.

Secretary of the provincial Party Committee Nguyễn Văn Lợi said the province is prioritising investment in connecting infrastructure, particularly in underserved areas, to support the locality's development.

The province is also developing a Science and Technology Park and IT Zone to support a green economy while revitalising existing urban areas and developing smart, green cities integrated with public transport. – VNS

 

see also

More on this story

Economy

Adapting credit solutions for economic stability: SBV

The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) will focus on enhancing the resilience of the economy to fluctuations in both the global and domestic environments, with a firm commitment to curbing inflation, stabilising the macro-economy and supporting growth.
Economy

Idemitsu to expand investment in Việt Nam

Idemitsu Group plans to expand its investment in Việt Nam, including a green fuel project in Bình Định and a carbon emissions reduction project in the sugarcane raw material areas in Thanh Hóa.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom