Bình Dương Province plans to invest nearly $4b in infrastructure development

BÌNH DƯƠNG – The southern province of Bình Dương plans to invest VNĐ100 trillion (nearly US$4 billion) through 2030 to develop infrastructure to stimulate the economy.

Infrastructure development is the key foundation of Bình Dương Province's 2021 - 2030 plan and its target of becoming a centrally-run city by 2030.

The locality expects its 2025 budget to reach VNĐ94.5 trillion, primarily due to new tax revenue, wage reforms, and government support.

This funding will prioritise significant transport projects and regional infrastructure connectivity.

The province is currently focusing on improving transportation infrastructure to enhance its links with HCM City, along with international airports and seaports.

Some provincial priority projects underway include a section of HCM City's Ring Road 4, the HCM City - Thủ Dầu Một - Chơn Thành Expressway, and routes along the Sài Gòn River.

The province is also developing other project plans for submission to the Prime Minister, including the Suối Tiên —Bình Dương metro line, the Bàu Bàng Dĩ An railway, and a light rail transit (LRT) system connecting urban development zones.

The province also prioritises urban renewal, improved water systems, tree planting and building quality schools as part of its infrastructure plan.

Moreover, the province is implementing land-use plans to generate revenue for social-economic development.

In addition, the province is also drafting regulations to provide land rent exemptions for projects in prioritised investment sectors or zones, which aim to attract businesses and boost economic development in priority areas.

Secretary of the provincial Party Committee Nguyễn Văn Lợi said the province is prioritising investment in connecting infrastructure, particularly in underserved areas, to support the locality's development.

The province is also developing a Science and Technology Park and IT Zone to support a green economy while revitalising existing urban areas and developing smart, green cities integrated with public transport. – VNS