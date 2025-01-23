Vietnamese holidaymakers prefer domestic trip during Tết holiday

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese travellers are prioritising domestic tourism for the upcoming Lunar New Year (Tết) holiday, with demand remaining high, industry experts said.

A recent survey by The Outbox Company, a travel insights firm based in Việt Nam, shows strong interest in domestic travel during Tết, particularly as spring festivals and major celebrations are set to take place in late January and early February.

The survey also found that many Vietnamese tourists favour self-organised trips or the 'Free & Easy' (F&E) tours, where they can book only essential services in advance, rather than opting for all-inclusive packages. The survey also highlights a preference for short-term trips, typically lasting three or four days.

In terms of travel companions, the survey found that 46 per cent of Vietnamese tourists prefer to travel with family members across several generations, while 30 per cent travel with their spouse or partner, and 17 per cent travel with friends or colleagues.

It also highlights a significant increase in spending by Vietnamese travellers during the Tết holiday, with the average budget for a trip rising by 58 per cent compared to last year’s Lunar New Year.

The Outbox Company said in its survey, that this surge in spending reflects a growing trend among Vietnamese consumers who are seeking premium experiences and are willing to invest more in their travels.

General Director of Vietluxtour, Trần Thế Dũng, said that over recent years, many Vietnamese travellers tend to return to their hometowns during the Tết holiday, along with family and loved ones. As a result, numerous travel companies have been expanding and diversifying their domestic tourism packages to meet the growing domestic demand, Dũng told tcdulichtphcm.vn.

According to the Marketing Director of BestPrice, Bùi Thanh Tú, besides Hà Nội and HCM City, domestic destinations such as Đà Nẵng, Hà Giang, Khánh Hòa, and Lâm Đồng will remain top choices for Vietnamese tourists during the Tết holiday because these locations offer convenient transport connections and cater well to the demand for short-term holidays.

Tú also told tcdulichtphcm.vn that tickets for this year's Tết holiday will remain high, a projected increase of 10-15 per cent compared to the previous year.

The Lunar New Year holiday, Việt Nam's largest and most cherished traditional celebration, spans nine days this year, offering people nationwide the chance to embark on unique journeys across the country.

The seven-day Tết holiday last year saw 10.5 million domestic holidaymakers travelling, up 17 per cent year-on-year. — VNS