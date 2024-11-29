Hà Nội honours 150 Vietnamese products favoured by consumers in 2024

HÀ NỘI — The 2024 'Vietnamese Products Favoured by Consumers' awards, organised by the Hà Nội Fatherland Front and the Department of Industry and Trade, took place on November 28 at Trịnh Công Sơn Pedestrian Street, Tây Hồ District.

Nguyễn Lan Hương, Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front’s Hà Nội Committee, said many businesses and production facilities have introduced innovative products and services, achieving recognition of high-quality Vietnamese products beloved by consumers.

The programme, running for three months, attracted 276 products and services from 142 businesses in 18 categories. A total of 535,929 consumers participated in online and direct voting, up 5.55 per cent from 2023.

In the end, 150 products and services were recognised.

Among them, 25 products and services were ranked in the TOP 1 category, 35 in TOP 2, 40 in TOP 3 and 50 in TOP 4. This recognition serves not only as an honour for the business community but also as a symbol of innovation and the unwavering commitment of Vietnamese enterprises to assert their market position and elevate the status of Vietnamese goods.

To support business recovery and growth, the Steering Committee urged party committees to strengthen leadership and called on agencies to boost communication, streamline procedures, and address enterprise issues.

Meanwhile, businesses are encouraged to strengthen brand promotion, expand domestic and export markets and continue building consumer trust. — VNS