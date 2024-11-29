Politics & Law
Home Economy

Hà Nội honours 150 Vietnamese products favoured by consumers in 2024

November 29, 2024 - 16:16
The Vietnam Fatherland Front's Hà Nội chapter and the Hà Nội Department of Industry and Trade hosted the 2024 'Vietnamese Products Favoured by Consumers' awards on November 28 at Trịnh Công Sơn Pedestrian Street, Tây Hồ District.
Hà Nội City's leaders present TOP 1 certificates for "Vietnamese Goods Favoured by Consumers" to enterprises. — Photo nhandan.vn

HÀ NỘI — The 2024 'Vietnamese Products Favoured by Consumers' awards, organised by the Hà Nội Fatherland Front and the Department of Industry and Trade, took place on November 28 at Trịnh Công Sơn Pedestrian Street, Tây Hồ District.

Nguyễn Lan Hương, Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front’s Hà Nội Committee, said many businesses and production facilities have introduced innovative products and services, achieving recognition of high-quality Vietnamese products beloved by consumers.

The programme, running for three months, attracted 276 products and services from 142 businesses in 18 categories. A total of 535,929 consumers participated in online and direct voting, up 5.55 per cent from 2023.

In the end, 150 products and services were recognised.

Among them, 25 products and services were ranked in the TOP 1 category, 35 in TOP 2, 40 in TOP 3 and 50 in TOP 4. This recognition serves not only as an honour for the business community but also as a symbol of innovation and the unwavering commitment of Vietnamese enterprises to assert their market position and elevate the status of Vietnamese goods.

To support business recovery and growth, the Steering Committee urged party committees to strengthen leadership and called on agencies to boost communication, streamline procedures, and address enterprise issues.

Meanwhile, businesses are encouraged to strengthen brand promotion, expand domestic and export markets and continue building consumer trust. — VNS

Related Stories

see also

More on this story

Economy

Hải Dương exports pomelo to EU

The first shipment of circus fruits from Hải Dương to the EU this year consists of Tân Lạc red-fleshed pomelos and green-skinned ones grown in Hòa Bình Province.
Economy

Exporting Việt Nam's pride

Việt Nam's One Commune One Product items have gained a good reputation inside and outside the country. Businesses have exported their products to many markets in the world thanks to Free Trade Agreements. Let's listen to some OCOP exporters talking about their expectations!
Economy

M&A in Việt Nam expected to be bustling in 2025

Deputy Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyễn Đức Tâm said that M&A has become an effective capital mobilisation channel, contributing to promoting the process of economic restructuring, renewing the growth model, and equitising state-owned enterprises.

