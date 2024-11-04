Foreign suppliers pay over VNĐ18 trillion in taxes via electronic portal

HÀ NỘI — A total of 115 foreign suppliers have registered and paid taxes through the electronic portal, contributing over VNĐ18 trillion (neay US$712 million) to the State budget, according to the Ministry of Finance’s General Department of Taxation (GDT).

Media outlets have covered the issue of unfair competition posed by the e-commerce platform Temu in the Vietnamese market, as it operated without official licensing, engaged in large sales, and drove local businesses at a competitive disadvantage.

The GDT reported that on September 4, Temu’s parent company completed tax registration through its electronic portal for foreign suppliers and was issued the tax code of 9000001289.

Regarding tax declaration and payment deadlines, the department noted that, as per regulations, starting from the third quarter, Temu would begin filing declarations of its revenue generated from the start of its operation in Việt Nam, with the deadline being October 31.

The GDT explained that they closely manage taxes for both local and international e-commerce platforms in Việt Nam, ensuring that taxes are collected accurately, fairly, and transparently, in line with the law.

In addition, the department affirmed it will continue to facilitate a conducive environment for entities engaging in production and business activities in Việt Nam and fulfilling their tax obligations to the state budget. — VNS