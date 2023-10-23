Society
Home Economy

Petrol prices rise by over VNĐ400 per litre

October 23, 2023 - 16:36
The retail price of petrol rose in the latest adjustment on October 23 by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Finance.

 

A petrol pump in Hà Nội. — VNA/VNS Photo 

 
HẦ NỘI — The retail price of petrol rose in the latest adjustment on October 23 by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Finance.

Accordingly, the price of E5 RON92 went up VNĐ458 to no more than VNĐ22,365 (US$0.91) per litre, while that of RON95-III was raised by VNĐ469 to VNĐ23,513.

Diesel oil and kerosene have bee n sold at the maximum levels of VNĐ22,489 and VNĐ22,753, up VNĐ79 and VNĐ289, respectively.

Meanwhile, the ceiling price of mazut 180CST 3.5S increased VNĐ375 to VNĐ16,613 per kilogramme.

With this price adjustment, the ministries decided not to use the petrol and oil price stabilisation fund. — VNS

 

