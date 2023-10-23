Standard Chartered Vietnam accelerates women participation in banking for new challenges resolution

HÀ NỘI — Standard Chartered Vietnam and the State Bank of Việt Nam (SBV) jointly organised a conference themed “Accelerating women in banking for new challenges resolution” in Hà Nội.

It is one of activities under the Minutes of Co-operation in gender equity between the SBV and Standard Chartered Vietnam to provide global perspectives on women leadership and skills upgrading for women and sharing of Diversity and Inclusion best practices and experiences.

Đào Minh Tú, SBV Deputy Governor delivered the welcome remarks, affirming that the central bank has achieved key targets of gender equality plan in banking industry period 2021-30.

Michele Wee, CEO, Standard Chartered Bank Vietnam said: “In Standard Chartered, we are building a bank that drives commerce and prosperity through a culture of diversity and inclusion. We aim to be a Great Place to Work, Great Place to Bank and support our communities.

"Our approach includes leadership commitment, alignment to client needs and services, inclusive leadership, focus on core people practices, global governance and accountability, transparency and measurement, local focus to address specific country needs. We are delighted to collaborate with SBV to organise this conference that aim to accelerating women’s participation in the banking sector.

"We remain committed to advancing diversity and inclusion in banking industry and in the society. We are looking forward to explore further initiatives with the local authorities and the government to empower and elevate women in banking.”

Standard Chartered Bank created a culture of inclusion including mental wellbeing, physical wellbeing, social wellbeing and financial wellbeing. In Việt Nam, the bank has in place formal mentoring and development programmes, recruitment process and pay, where male and female employees across its different gender identities are equally valued.

The D&I council, led by the country CEO is a key pillar under People agenda program that demonstrates senior leadership commitment to driving the agenda and making the Bank even more agile, empathetic, resilient, and innovative. The bank also ensures equal access to leadership development opportunities, maintains a strong framework of policies and procedures, fosters inclusivity in the work environment, promotes balanced gender representation in management positions and offers flexible work conditions.

Standard Chartered sets itself apart by offering especially privileged and comprehensive maternity and paternity leave supporting package and framework for both female and male colleagues, highlighting its commitment to supporting work-life balance. — VNS