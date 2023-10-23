Foxlink to invest $135 million in Đà Nẵng

ĐÀ NẴNG — The central city’s Hi-tech Park has agreed a deal to build an electronics factory project worth US$135 million with Taiwan’s Foxlink International company, promising a surge in hi-tech industries at the ‘green’ hub.

The Đà Nẵng Hi-tech Park and Industrial Zones Authority (DHIZA) said the project, which will be built on 11.35ha, will be a magnet for global electronics and semiconductor investment moves in central Việt Nam.

The project will create 2,000 jobs for Đà Nẵng and neighbouring provinces when it starts production of touch pens, wireless earphones, charging stations, printed circuit boards and consumer electronics products.

Earlier this year, Foxlink Đà Nẵng recruited 20 employees from the city’s universities for training courses abroad in building manpower at the city-based factory.

In a working session between Đà Nẵng University and James Lee, president at Foxlink, the company introduced its renewable energy systems, underwater chargers, cables, batteries, computers and electronics production.

DHIZA also said two more domestic investors have agreed to pour VNĐ350 billion ($14 million) into hi-tech manufacture projects in early October.

To date, the Hi-Tech Park has 28 projects, of which 12 are FDI projects (worth total $702.24 million), and 16 domestic projects at a total investment of more than VNĐ7 trillion ($280 million).

Last week, the US ambassador to Việt Nam Marc E. Knapper visited the surface mounted technology project invested by Trung Nam Group at the Hi-Tech Park.

Hi-Tech Park is also home to Đà Nẵng Sunshine Aerospace under the Universal Alloy Corporation – a leading global manufacturer of aircraft components – from the US worth US$170 million

DHIZA also said United States Enterprises – a company from Silicon Valley in the US – will invest in a semiconductor project at the High-Tech Park

According to DHIZA, the Hi-Tech Park will focus on calling for investment projects worth at least $100 million to turn it into a ‘green’ and hi-tech hub in central Việt Nam.

It said the park and other six industrial parks will be expanded to 1,700ha to welcome more investors in 2030-45.

Đà Nẵng has been calling for investors from Silicon Valley and the US in healthcare, high-tech industries, artificial intelligence (AI), education, real estate and automation and semiconductor firms from Japan. VNS