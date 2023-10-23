Mobile phone output affected as consumers tighten wallets

HÀ NỘI — In the first nine months of this year, mobile phone production reached 143.6 million units, marking a 12.8 per cent decrease compared to the previous year.

Television production approached 9 million, showing a 10.1 per cent growth year-on-year. Meanwhile, turnover for phone components was VNĐ404.2 trillion, witnessing a decrease of 3.1 per cent.

A contributing factor is the global consumer trend of curbing expenditure, which has impacted the export market.

Last month, mobile phone production was estimated at 20.2 million units, an increase of 6.6 per cent from the same month the previous year. Television production stood at approximately 975,100 units, up by 5.7 per cent. The turnover for phone components is believed to have touched VNĐ61.1 trillion, reflecting a 1.9 per cent growth.

Recently, the trend of global supply chains shifting has gained momentum, stated Nguyễn Thắng Vượng, the leader of the Department of European and American Markets at the Ministry of Industry and Trade, as reported by VnBusiness online newspaper.

For instance, US-based Apple Inc. has now finalised the relocation of 11 audio-visual equipment factories to Việt Nam.

Consequently, even though the world economy's challenges have impacted phone exports lately, Việt Nam remains a desirable destination for investment in this sector. It has positioned itself as a primary global mobile phone producer, Thắng said.— VNS