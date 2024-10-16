Tips for tourists to southern Phu Quoc in the most beautiful season

Phu Quoc is the first coastal city as well as the largest island in Vietnam (567 km²). This coastal city boasts invaluable natural resources for tourism development, including a temperate climate, warm sunshine year-round, rolling mountains and hills, and a vast ocean featuring 28 islands of various sizes and 14 beaches with diverse shades of sand, ranging from brownish yellow to smooth, creamy white.

While Phu Quoc is renowned as a beautiful pearl, the Southern Island is well-known as the most perfectly cut gem. The Southern Area, also known as Sun Paradise Land, is home to some of the world’s most beautiful beaches, an archipelago with 18 islands of various sizes, and the largest coral conservation area in Phu Quoc. Moreover, this area is being developed into a 24/7 leisure and entertainment destination, offering many interesting and appealing experiences throughout the year.

When is the best time to visit Southern Phu Quoc?

The climate in the southern region of Phu Quoc Island is pleasantly mild all year round, splitting into two distinct seasons: the dry season and the rainy season.

The ideal time to travel to Phu Quoc is from November to April, which is the dry season in the South. During this period, you can expect minimal rainfall, calm seas, gentle waves, and warm sunshine—perfect time for outdoor activities. Although the other months correspond to the west wind season in Phu Quoc, tourists can still enjoy the eastern coast of the Southern Island, which features some of the world’s most beautiful beaches, such as Sao Beach and Kem Beach, where calm seas and gentle waves are typical.

Is it convenient to get to Southern Phu Quoc Island?

Southern Phu Quoc Island is located about a 30-minute drive from Phu Quoc International Airport. Most resorts in southern Phu Quoc offer private cars or shuttle buses to pick up guests on an hourly basis. Alternatively, you can take a taxi, which costs around VND 300,000 (approximately US$12).

Southern Phu Quoc is located about a 45-minute drive from the center of Duong Dong. Tourists can take a taxi for around VND 400,000 (US$16). Recently, Sun Group introduced a double-decker bus that transports tourists between Southern Island and Duong Dong for 100,000 VND (US$4) each way, providing a convenient option for sightseeing and enjoying the city from a new perspective. Additionally, all resorts at Kem Beach offer free shuttle buses that take tourists between Kem Beach and Sunset Town.

Unmissable nature experiences in Southern Phu Quoc

Nature is the greatest asset of Southern Phu Quoc and sets this region apart. Kem Beach and Sao Beach feature powdery white sands and crystal-clear waters that distinguish them from other beaches on the island. Notably, these beaches are known for their gentle slopes and calm waves, making them ideal for families to enjoy swimming and various water sports such as kayaking, banana boat riding, and jet skiing.

The An Thoi archipelago in southern Phu Quoc consists of 18 islands of varying sizes, featuring vibrant coral reefs and a diverse array of fish and seagrass. This makes it an ideal location for diving enthusiasts. Among the most beautiful spots to see coral are Hon Thom Island, May Rut Trong, and May Rut Ngoai. Tourists are encouraged to book tours to visit these three islands, with prices starting from US$30 per person, as well as small group snorkeling tours from US$50 per person. For those who don’t know how to snorkel or non-swimmers wanting to experience deep diving to see coral reefs and colorful fish, sea walking at Eco Beach Club on Hon Thom Island is an excellent option.

An entertainment “paradise” filled with excitement all day and night

However, Southern Phu Quoc is not just a destination with beautiful nature; it is also known as the "tourism hub" of Phu Quoc. The Sun Paradise Land entertainment complex offers exciting experiences year-round.

Don’t miss the chance to ride the world’s longest three-wire cable car, which provides a breathtaking bird’s-eye view of Phu Quoc’s coastline, where the crystal-clear sea is dotted with colorful fishing boats. Visiting Hon Thom Island means arriving at the "land of a million joys," featuring Asia's top waterpark, Aquatopia, with more than 20 thrilling slides. On the other side, you'll find the Exotica Village theme area, home to the Angry Wooden Snake, the first and only wooden roller coaster in Vietnam.

During the day, Sunset Town resembles a giant outdoor art museum, with romantic streets adorned in sunset hues, designed with stair-step motifs that gradually descend toward the shimmering sea. The vibrant bougainvillea and European-style architecture create numerous impressive photo opportunities throughout the town.

Every evening at sunset, the whole town comes alive, living up to its name. This beauty becomes even more apparent when you walk along the Kiss Bridge—the "not touching" bridge that was praised by CNN as a symbol of kisses and sweet love.

At night, tourists will be even more "busy with joy" with a variety of shows, including Vietnamese folk performances and international acts. Start with a Vietnamese cultural show at A Oi Theatre, followed by the Kiss of the Sea show at the world’s largest sea-based theater, which features multimedia technology and performances by international artists.

Notably, at the end of this year, the thrilling sports art show Symphony of the Sea will return to Southern Phu Quoc in a more spectacular version than ever, featuring over 120 athletes and performers. This show not only showcases the remarkable talents of world-class athletes but also highlights the essence of Vietnamese culture with drums, festival flags, lion dances, and vibrant fireworks.

VUI-Fest Bazaar is an unmissable destination for the end of the day. With more than 50 stalls offering a food paradise featuring a variety of Vietnamese dishes such as tofu, local seafood, spring rolls, pho, bun cha, and banh mi, as well as Asian and European cuisines, there are also lively beer spots to enjoy. Additionally, the night market hosts free entertainment shows for tourists.

Notably, at the end of this year, Sunset Town will introduce the Phu Quoc Brew House restaurant and brewery, which promises to be a hub of joy with a beer festival taking place 365 days a year, along with activation shows, famous bands, and a beer-tasting competition filled with fun.

If you’re a golf lover, don’t miss the opportunity to experience the 18-hole golf course with stunning sea views and sunsets at Eschuri Vung Bau Golf, located about 30 minutes from Southern Phu Quoc. For beginners, the Kem Beach Driving Range at Kem Beach is a great option to hone your skills.

Where to relax in Southern Phu Quoc?

Southern Phu Quoc offers a diverse range of resort options for tourists. Kem Beach, ranked among the top 50 best beaches in the world, owns three resorts with three distinct styles being managed by top international hotel brands.

Being designed by the architectural 'wizard' Bill Bensley, JW Marriott Phu Quoc Emerald Bay seems to become a symbol of luxury vacations in Phu Quoc. This resort offers tourists not only an artistic resting area but also a perfect vacation amidst stunning nature, as well as premier health and beauty services.

Meanwhile, New World Phu Quoc Resort contains Vietnamese culture with its villas in coastal village style and traditional three-room architecture. Nestled beneath lush green coconut groves and equipped with private pools, each villa is an ideal "hideaway" for families or groups of close friends. With affordable prices and convenient apartment design, along with diverse entertainment and sports facilities, Premier Residences Phu Quoc Emerald Bay is also a preferred option for tourists.

Nestled in isolation amidst nature and surrounded by two beautiful coastlines at Ong Doi Cape, Premier Village Phu Quoc Resort owns a private resort style, in connection with nature. Tourists will absolutely relax when being awakened by the sound of birds or the sounds of waves crashing against the rocks, immersing in the infinity pool right at the villa, enjoying the breathtaking moments when the sun rises or the evening glow descends over the vast ocean.

For tourists who love convenience and vibrancy, La Festa Phu Quoc - Curio Collection by Hilton, located in the center of Sunset Town, is the ideal choice with every room offering the chance to see fireworks 365 days a year.

For a saving budget, Sunset Town introduces tourists mini hotels in modern and youthful designs with prices starting from VND 800,000 (US$32.50) per night.

With the perfect combination of three key elements of a 'tourist paradise'—breathtaking nature, world-class tourism infrastructure, and a range of luxurious services, Southern Phu Quoc is increasingly asserting its place on the tourism map both regionally and globally