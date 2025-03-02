Vietnamese filmmaker celebrates 'áo dài' in new documentary

by Lương Thu Hương

In a heartfelt homage to Vietnamese culture, London-based filmmaker Lê Ngọc Hân is set to debut her latest documentary, The Long Dress, this July.

The film takes viewers on a journey across various cities and continents, where the áo dài is not just a traditional costume, but also a means of cultural expression.

For Hân, the project is deeply personal. Its inspiration comes from her strong connection with Vietnamese culture and her desire to share untold stories about the áo dài with the world. Growing up in Hà Nội, she was captivated by its elegant beauty and cultural significance.

“It is not just a piece of clothing; it is a symbol of history, identity, and resilience,” Hân said.

Filming for The Long Dress began in July last year, bringing together a team of Vietnamese and international filmmakers. It follows three main characters from the US, the UK, and Việt Nam, all of whom share a love for the iconic attire: Thái Nguyễn, a Vietnamese-American designer who was the first to bring the áo dài to the Oscar red carpet; Anna Hoàng, a teenager in the UK who began creating unique áo dài designs at the age of 10; and a renowned Vietnamese áo dài designer.

The film also explores the evolution of the áo dài at international fashion events and on the red carpet, featuring Vietnamese artists such as Ali Wong.

“As a filmmaker, I recognise the importance of preserving and honouring the áo dài. This film is my personal tribute to Việt Nam and its cultural heritage, and I also hope to introduce the áo dài to audiences around the world,” Hân told Viet Nam News.

She spent months researching archival materials, interviewing designers, historians, and individuals to gain a deeper understanding of its evolution. She also explored how the áo dài is represented in Vietnamese art, literature, and cinema.

The Long Dress was filmed in various locations, from Việt Nam to design studios in London and Los Angeles, where Hân worked closely with featured designers to capture their creative processes and perspectives on the garment's future. The film combines intimate interviews, historical footage, and artistic cinematography to honour the beauty of the dress.

The young filmmaker revealed she faced not only technical challenges but also the emotional weight of maintaining the authenticity of Vietnamese culture while ensuring accessibility for international audiences unfamiliar with the áo dài.

"Financial issues were also a significant obstacle. As an independent filmmaker, securing funding for a cultural documentary is no easy task. I overcame this challenge by building strong collaborative relationships and working with individuals truly passionate about the project,” Hân said.

"Additionally, coordinating an international production team across different time zones was complex. However, we maintained close communication thanks to technology. These challenges only strengthened my belief in the film's purpose."

One of her most memorable moments was capturing young designer Anna Hoàng as she prepared to debut her collection at an international fashion event at just 13 years old.

“Watching her seamlessly blend tradition with fresh creativity gave me hope that the áo dài will continue to evolve through the younger generation,” she recalled.

Although The Long Dress highlights the beauty of the áo dài, it aims to convey deeper cultural values—telling the story of those who have preserved and evolved this national legacy through generations.

"I want to highlight the áo dài as a bridge between tradition and modernity. It is not just clothing but a symbol of elegance and grace, and a unique identity for Vietnamese people around the globe. This film invites international audiences to explore the beauty and significance of the dress, embodying the essence of Việt Nam," Hân said.

“I also hope The Long Dress will inspire audiences to cherish and preserve their cultural heritage, no matter where they are in the world.”

The documentary is expected to be completed in July and will be promoted in Việt Nam and abroad.

Hân, also a producer and writer, is the founder of Spira Films, an independent production company focusing on untold stories about Vietnamese culture and history.

Born and raised in Hà Nội, her passion for filmmaking was shaped by a deep appreciation for Vietnamese traditions and heritage.

She earned a bachelor's degree in film directing from the Hà Nội University of Theatre and Cinema and another degree in film & television production from the University of Gloucestershire. She later had a master's with honours in film production at Goldsmiths, University of London.

She has worked across various fields, from television and documentaries to multimedia storytelling, leading projects for major organisations and global leaders.

She has worked directly with former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair at the UK Future Conference 2022, former US Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, and leaders from major corporations.

Hân has also produced 15 interactive films for the Science Museum in London and shared her insights at public forums, including TEDx Hanoi, where she presented her vision of cultural expression and its power to inspire meaningful change. VNS