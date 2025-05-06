Bắc Ninh reserves industrial land for private tech firms

BẮC NINH — At least 15–20 per cent of the land in industrial parks and clusters in northern Bac Ninh province is expected to be allocated for domestic private enterprises operating in the science and technology sector.

During a field visit to several Vietnamese private enterprises in the science and technology sector on May 5, Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Vương Quốc Tuấn praised the companies for their well-organised operations and proactive adoption of advanced technologies to yield positive business results.

Bac Ninh is committed to effectively implementing a “green channel” for administrative procedures to create the best possible conditions for enterprises to boost production and business activities, he noted.

He requested the Department of Industry and Trade and the Bắc Ninh Industrial Zones Authority to require industrial park and cluster infrastructure developers reserve at least 15–20 per cent of the land in those zones for domestic private sci-tech enterprises.

The Chairman highlighted the province’s strong focus on supporting such enterprises in accordance with the Party Central Committee's policy, with the goal of making Bắc Ninh a role model in promoting and assisting private sci-tech firms. In the near future, Bắc Ninh plans to establish industry-specific associations to enhance collaboration and mutual support among businesses for sustainable development.

The Department of Construction and local authorities have also been tasked with providing comprehensive information and incentive policies regarding social housing and worker housing projects for interested businesses. Meanwhile, the Bắc Ninh Industrial Zones Authority will act as the key liaison between enterprises and local training institutions to strengthen the supply of skilled and high-quality human resources.

The Department of Industry and Trade will also collect all business feedback, serving as a bridge between enterprises and authorities, while continuing to develop supportive policies tailored to the needs of the business community. — VNS