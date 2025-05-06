Vietnam Airlines to offer nearly 9 million seats for summer peak season

HÀ NỘI — Vietnam Airlines announced it will provide nearly 9 million seats on more than 43,000 domestic and international flights during the summer peak season from May 15 to August 15, an increase of nearly 14 per cent year-on-year.

The national flag carrier plans to operate 33,000 domestic flights with over 6.3 million seats, up more than 28 per cent compared to regular schedules.

To meet rising demand, early-morning and late-night flights will continue to be offered on key tourist routes connecting Hà Nội and HCM City with destinations such as Đà Nẵng, Nha Trang, Phú Quốc, Đà Lạt, Huế, Quy Nhơn, and Thanh Hóa.

On the international network, the summer peak also marks the launch of several new routes including HCM City–Bali and Nha Trang–Busan from June; Hà Nội–Milan and Đà Nẵng–Osaka from July.

To ensure smooth operations, the airline has advanced aircraft maintenance schedules, optimised flight planning, and reinforced manpower. It encourages passengers to book early via official channels and complete check-in online or through VNeID level-2 integration to reduce airport waiting times.

During the April 30 – May 1 holiday, Vietnam Airlines operated over 3,100 flights, serving 500,000 passengers, up 27 per cent year-on-year after adding 350 extra flights on high-demand routes. — VNS