Wrestling and boat racing: heritage icons

By Thanh Nga

As spring arrives, vibrant wrestling matches and exhilarating boat racing events are staples of Vietnamese festivals.

The arena buzzes with energy as wrestlers compete and spectators cheer enthusiastically. Meanwhile, rowers race fiercely towards the finish line along the riverbanks, fuelled by the cheers of spectators. This lively scene is a beautiful testament to the enduring heritage of traditional Vietnamese culture.

Wrestlers, only donned in simple shorts, take their places in the arena, embodying the enthusiasm and resilience of their sporting spirit. Traditional wrestling has weathered many changes over the years, yet it remains a cherished practice. The sight of wrestlers in action, accompanied by the rhythmic beats of drums and the excited acclaim of the crowd, showcases its vibrancy.

Historically, wrestling was a beloved pastime among Vietnamese peasants. During spring and festive celebrations, villagers would gather for various entertainment activities, including quan họ singing, rice cooking competitions, buffalo fights, tug-of-war, crossbow shooting and, of course, wrestling. A spring festival devoid of wrestling would be considered incomplete, especially during Tết (Lunar New Year) holiday.

The sound of wrestling drums draws people of all ages into a lively crowd. Spectators engage passionately, commenting on each move and praising or critiquing the wrestlers’ techniques. Beyond its entertainment value, wrestling fosters strength, determination, and courage among young villagers, empowering them to protect their homes and communities. It has evolved into a cherished custom, embodying the spirit of Vietnamese tradition.

Wrestle mania

In Hà Nội, wrestling tournaments flourish throughout the spring, particularly in suburban districts like Hoài Đức, Quốc Oai, and Sơn Tây. The recent Ngô Sài Village wrestling tournament in Quốc Oai is renowned for attracting numerous competitors. Similarly, the Cát Quế tournament in Hoài Đức featured over 100 athletes from various teams across the capital.

Phạm Xuân Tài, deputy director of the Hà Nội Department of Culture and Sports, emphasises that wrestling is a vital aspect of national heritage, deeply intertwined with the lives of the working people. The ongoing development of wrestling training and competitions in Hà Nội has produced many exceptional athletes for the national team.

“Each match is not merely a contest of skill but a celebration and preservation of our nation's traditional sports,” Tài says.

The Traditional Wrestling Festival of Mai Động Ward serves as a cultural cornerstone for Hoàng Mai District, uniting the community in a vibrant atmosphere of celebration and reverence for history. This festival, held from the fourth to the sixth of the Lunar New Year, fosters a sense of unity and remembrance of past generations.

Located about 20km from central Hà Nội, Bùng Village in Phùng Xá Commune, Thạch Thất District attracted visitors nationwide. The festival celebrates the Lunar New Year and promotes health, prays for good harvests, and preserves the spirit of the community.

The wrestling festival of Bùng Village is not just a gathering place for locals, it has also nurtured professional athletes who have brought home numerous international medals for both the Hà Nội and national wrestling teams, including stars like Phùng Khắc Hùng and Cấn Tất Dự.

In Thanh Hóa Province, the traditional wrestling festival of Hoằng Phong Commune creates a lively atmosphere for both locals and visitors, while in Huế, the Sình Village wrestling festival attracts thousands, celebrating over 400 years of tradition.

Interestingly, these village wrestling festivals have also drawn international attention. For instance, Belarusian wrestler Zakhar Dzmitrychenka made waves during traditional tournaments in Hà Nội, captivating audiences with his striking presence, reminiscent of Thor, thanks to his long hair, goatee, towering height, and muscular build.

From village to int'l event

The lively wrestling arenas not only ignite a passion for this traditional sport but also serve as a breeding ground for talented athletes who aspire to compete on the international stage.

Wrestler Dự, who grew up in Bùng Village, expresses pride in taking up a professional wrestling career.

“I am now following and sticking to the professional path of wrestling, which is a source of pride and honour for me as well as others. We, the young generation, always want to preserve the wrestling tradition of our homeland,” Dự says.

Dự, 33, has achieved remarkable success, earning gold medals in five SEA Games. Many notable athletes, who began their journeys from village wrestling arenas, have risen to represent Việt Nam in international competitions.

For instance, Phí Hữu Tình from Quốc Oai was celebrated for securing Việt Nam’s only victory in wrestling at the 1980 Summer Olympics, while Nguyễn Thị Lụa, also from Quốc Oai, made history by qualifying for the Olympics in 2012 and 2016, and winning a silver medal at the Asian Games in 2010.

Tạ Tùng Đức, head of the Wrestling Department of the Sports Authority of Vietnam, emphasises the importance of nurturing local wrestling traditions.

“Athletes from regions with a rich wrestling culture tend to excel quickly, as they have been exposed to the sport from a young age,” he says.

"Preserving and developing the local wrestling movement is essential, especially for attracting youth participation. This approach ensures that the values of village wrestling movement remain integral to our cultural identity."

Traditional boat racing

As spring unfolds, the sport of boat racing comes to life, rich with cultural significance and steeped in the glorious history of the ancestors. This ancient sport, recorded in Vietnamese history for over a millennium, reflects the spirit of the Vietnamese people and their connection to the water.

Boat racing has been mentioned in the country's history records for more than 1,000 years, starting when King Lý Thái Tổ had just moved the capital from Hoa Lư to Thăng Long (now Hà Nội).

There is evidence that the boat racing festival in the country has been around for over 3,000 years, illustrated by the intricate carvings on ancient bronze drums discovered in several localities in northern Việt Nam.

These artefacts depict rowers moving in unison, helmed by a captain and accompanied by a drummer keeping the rhythm. The boats, adorned with decorative feathers, symbolise a long-standing tradition entwined with the culture of Việt Nam.

In a land crisscrossed by rivers, the art of rowing evolved from military training into a communal celebration. Historical figures like Ngô Quyền and Lê Hoàn showcased the prowess of waterborne combat, while Trần Hưng Đạo's victories over the Yuan-Mongol invasions further cemented the importance of naval strength.

The legacy continued under the Lê Dynasty, where King Lê Thái Tổ emphasised naval training on Lục Thủy Lake, now known as Returned Sword Lake in the centre of Hà Nội, a testament to the enduring significance of this sport.

From military training to celebrations

Originally a means to cultivate endurance and solidarity among naval troops, boat racing soon became a highlight of village festivals, often tied to rituals praying for bountiful harvests in riverine and coastal communities.

In the Bạch Hạc area of Việt Trì City, Phú Thọ Province, boat racing festivals unfold throughout the spring, culminating on the 10th day of the third lunar month, a day dedicated to celebrating the Hùng Kings, the legendary ancestors of the Vietnamese nation.

These races often coincide with sacred ceremonies honouring local deities. In riverside villages, dragon boats play a central role in processions and competitions, linking the spiritual with the celebratory.

One of the most renowned events is the Đăm Boat Racing Festival, held in Tây Tựu Ward, Bắc Từ Liêm District, Hà Nội, which has been recognised as a national intangible cultural heritage. This year, festivities will take place from the ninth to the 11th of the third lunar month, drawing participants and spectators alike.

"The boat racing festival is a sacred activity that commemorates the tutelary god, holding great significance for each village," says Dr Nguyễn Văn Huy, an ethnologist and director of the Centre for Heritage of Vietnamese Scientists.

Residents of ancient Hà Nội maintained a close relationship with rivers and water, leading to the proliferation of boat racing festivals across various locales, including Yên Duyên Village in Hoàng Mai District and Lưu Xá Village, Chương Mỹ District.

Nationwide, dragon boat festivals are often intertwined with the worship of river deities and celebrated military figures.

For instance, the dragon boat racing festival on Cát Bà Island originated from the spiritual customs of seafarers who prayed to Nam Hải Đại Vương, the sea god, for protection and good fortune. Similarly, the festival at Quả Sơn Temple in Nghệ An Province pays tribute to Prince Uy Minh Vương, the eighth son of King Lý Thái Tổ.

Nguyễn Thị Hằng, a member of the Đại Lâm Village boat racing team, expresses her enthusiasm during a recent festival in Bắc Ninh Province.

“The feeling of holding the oars, immersing myself in the water, and striving alongside my teammates to reach the finish line is indescribable. For us, victory goes beyond just taking first place; it embodies the solidarity and pride we feel in preserving our homeland's traditions,” she says.

The traditions of wrestling and boat racing in Việt Nam are not merely sports; they embody the cultural heritage and communal spirit of the nation. As these activities flourish, they serve as a reminder of the rich history and values passed down through generations. VNS