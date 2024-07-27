More than 3,000 runners to run at Củ Chi City Trail 2024

HCM CITY — More than 3,000 runners checked in at the Mitsubishi Motors Việt Nam Củ Chi City Trail 2024 on Saturday at HCM City's Củ Chi District Culture Centre.

In the morning's opening ceremony, organisers updated information for athletes and held a workshop about common injuries in running and prevention methods. In the afternoon, there was a safety briefing session and competition rules.

Runners will take part in the four distances of 7km, 10km, 21km and 42km on a unique route that combines road running and trail running in HCM City early July 28.

"In the second season, Củ Chi will receive athletes and participants with love and hospitality, welcoming them like relatives and expect them to have an exciting experience trailing in our land,” said Nguyễn Thị Hằng, vice chairwoman of the Củ Chi People's Committee.

"During the process of organising the race, we received active companionship and strong support from Vietnam MTB Series and Mitsubishi Motors Vietnam. Moreover, the enthusiastic participation of more than 3,000 runners would definitely contribute to the success of the tournament and promote the sports practice development in the entire community."

Tournament Director Vũ Thị Hoài Thương, representative of Vietnam MTB Series, said: “Running has become an indispensable activity in the community and the demand for diverse experiences with this sport is increasing, so we are determined to bring the City Trail model to Việt Nam.

"After the first successful edition, the event has received strong attention from runners. This year, with the sponsorship from Mitsubishi Motors Việt Nam, we believe that our participants will enjoy every interesting moment that we offer throughout the race."

Vietnam MTB Series also donated VNĐ150 million (US$5,900) to a local charity fund, while Củ Chi Running Club presented 100 free eye surgeries to people with difficulties in the district.

Yanagawa Tomoki, Mitsubishi Motors Việt Nam general director, said the City Trail was one of the company's activities celebrating the 30th anniversary of its brand in the country.

Mitsubishi Motors decided to accompany this event because it was not only a sports competition but also an event where people could explore their limits, build confidence, face new challenges every day and steadily move forward to conquer new milestones. VNS