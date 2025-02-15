Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Society

Police arrest two foreigners in drug case after alert from drivers

February 15, 2025 - 13:49
Following the discovery, police searched apartment 14.10 in Vạn Đô Residence, where they found an additional 68.72 grams of cannabis.
Lykert Bevan Dean (left) and Rohde Reinart under custody. — Photo cand.com.vn

HCM CITY — The suspicions of two drivers have led to the arrest and prosecution of two South African nationals on drug-related charges, HCM City police announced on Thursday.

Lykert Bevan Dean, 37, is charged with illegal drug sales, while Rohde Reinart, 30, is accused of organising illicit drug use.

The case was unfolded on May 15, 2024, when the two drivers received delivery orders from an apartment at Vạn Đô Residence in District 4. The packages were to be delivered to Thủ Đức City and Bình Thạnh District.

Upon receiving the packages, they noticed suspicious signs and promptly reported their concerns to the police, who later discovered the two packages containing a total of 23.829 grams of cannabis.

Following the discovery, police searched apartment 14.10 in Vạn Đô Residence, where they found an additional 68.72 grams of cannabis.

Dean and Reinart, who were renting the apartment, were immediately arrested.

Investigations revealed that the two suspects had rented the apartment since August 2023. In September 2023, Dean allegedly purchased cannabis from an unidentified individual on Bùi Viện Street in District 1 for personal use.

Reinart later asked to buy some of the cannabis from Dean, who agreed and sold him approximately 5 grams on two occasions for VNĐ1 million (about $39) each time.

However, Reinart stopped buying from Dean after finding his prices higher than other drug dealers on Bùi Viện Street. Reinart then began purchasing cannabis directly from these dealers for personal use and for his girlfriend.

In addition to selling to Reinart, Dean allegedly sold 12 grams of cannabis to an American national, Le Dinh, also known as Nate, a 34-year-old English teacher who worked at the same school as Dean, for VNĐ2.6 million (approximately $102). — VNS

Related Stories

see also

More on this story

Society

France helps Việt Nam train scientific research personnel

Professor and Academician Châu Văn Minh, President of the VAST appreciated France's active support over the past year in training and ensuring the quality of human resources at the institute, saying that the institute has engaged in extensive international cooperation in oceanographic research.
Society

Police bust international fraud ring, arresting 56 suspects

According to investigators, between late 2023 and early 2024, several Vietnamese citizens traveled to the Philippines to work for a scam organisation led by Chinese nationals based in Manila. The group operated professional fraud offices, structured with managers, team leaders, employees, and technical support units. To evade law enforcement forces, they frequently changed locations and residences.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom