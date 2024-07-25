HCM City airport faces safety threats from lasers, drones

HCM CITY — Tân Sơn Nhất International Airport in HCM City is facing significant aviation safety concerns due to incidents involving drones and lasers directed at aircraft cockpits during critical flight phases, airport authorities warn.

During a recent flight safety conference, airport officials reported that over 20 per cent of safety-related incidents in Việt Nam’s biggest airport involved unmanned aerial vehicles and laser illuminations.

The incidents mostly happened within restricted airspace while aircraft were preparing to land at night time, particularly at altitudes of around 1,300 metres.

The National Committee of Civil Aviation Security warns such actions can lead to severe eye injuries for pilots and can distract or temporarily blind them during takeoff and landing, posing a significant risk to aviation safety.

Pilots are advised to report these incidents to the control tower, which will inform local law enforcement.

A hotline for rapid response to laser attacks is recommended, alongside raising public awareness of the issue to prevent further incidents.

Similar concerns have been reported at other airports, including Nội Bài international airport in Hà Nội, where a circus was recently identified as the source of laser incidents.

Currently, individuals responsible for such actions may face fines of VNĐ30 million to VND40 million, and experts are calling for stricter regulations on laser device sales.

In addition to laser threats, Tân Sơn Nhất International Airport has recorded other safety incidents, with nearly 56 per cent involving aircraft overrunning stop lines while taxiing.

The airport operates an average of 600 flights daily and served over 20.2 million passengers in the first half of the year. — VNS