New proposals aim to reform civil servant recruitment

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Home Affairs has announced revisions to civil servant recruitment regulations, including eliminating the need for a criminal background check, aimed at streamlining administrative procedures and enhancing recruitment quality.

These reforms aim to improve the recruitment process by ensuring that only high-performing candidates are selected for equivalent positions across various agencies. Successful candidates will also have the flexibility to choose more than two job preferences.

Proposed amendments to Decree 138/2020/ND-CP include reducing the recruitment process duration from 195-225 days to 125-145 days and removing the requirement for foreign language and IT certificates during examinations.

Under the new proposal, candidates must achieve a minimum score of 50 in the second round of testing. For combined written and interview exams, candidates must score 50 or more in each component. Selection will be based on the combined scores and any applicable priority points.

Candidates are required to complete their recruitment documentation within 20 days of the results being publicly announced. This includes submitting copies of required diplomas, certificates and proof of any priority status.

The proposal also suggests eliminating the need for a criminal background check and reducing the document submission period by ten days.

Failure to complete the documentation or any submission of false information will result in the invalidation of recruitment results. Additionally, any fraudulent activity will disqualify candidates from future recruitment opportunities.

For positions where the recruitment is shared among several agencies, if a selected candidate’s chosen agency has no available positions, the recruitment council will notify the candidate of other available agencies. If no selection is made, the position will be offered to the next highest-scoring candidate.

The ministry also plans to revise the testing format by removing the IT test, expanding exemptions for foreign language requirements and allowing for either written or combined written and interview formats for professional exams. These changes are intended to align with contemporary administrative practices and reduce procedural complexities.

Furthermore, the ministry will revise policies for accepting civil servants by removing the examination requirement for transferring lower-level officials to higher positions and clarifying recruitment conditions based on experience and qualifications.

The ministry will also consider recommendations from the Ministry of Justice and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs concerning priority groups and foreign language proficiency requirements, ensuring that recruitment practices align with national standards and specific job requirements. — VNS