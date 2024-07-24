PM urges prompt actions to settle consequences of storm Prapiroon

HÀ NỘI Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Wednesday asked ministries, agencies and localities to focus on settling the consequences of storm Prapiroon – the second of its kind due to hit Việt Nam this year.

Due to the influence of the storm circulation, the northern region and the north central provinces of Thanh Hóa and Nghệ An have suffered heavy to very heavy rains followed by serious flooding that have been affecting production, business and people's lives, particularly those in Hà Nội’s Chương Mỹ District and Sơn La City in Sơn La Province.

The storm has left at least five dead, four missing and one injured.

PM Chính sent his deep regards and condolences to relatives of the victims and the localities that have been hit hard by the storm and flooding.

In his Official Dispatch No 72/CD-TTg dated July 24, the PM asked ministries, agencies and localties to take promp actions to tackle the consequences of the storm.

Now is the rainy and flood season in the northern region and the Central Highlands. In the coming time, floods and rains will continue to be complicated and unpredictable, posing high risks of major floods, flash floods, and landslides, the document wrote.

To quickly overcome the consequences of rains and floods caused by storm Prapiroon and proactively respond to other floods in the coming time, the PM requested localities to keep vigilance, continue to closely monitor natural disaster developments, proactively direct and deploy response measures.

Specifically, he asked Sơn La Province to take drastic search and rescue activities and provide support for victims’ families.

The ministries of Public Security, and National Defence were asked to coordinate with Sơn La Province and affected localities to conduct search and rescue operations as well as the settlement of consequences.

The Ministry of Transport was requested to cooperate with relevant agencies and localities to ensure safe transport and help localities to repair routes, particularly highways and major roads that are affected by landslides.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development and the Ministry Industry and Trade were assigned to coordinate with localities to direct the safe operation of irrigation and hydroelectric reservoirs, especially large reservoirs on Đà River, ensure absolute safety for works, minimise floods for downstream areas, and effectively exploit water resources.

The ministries were also urged to direct work to ensure safety for agricultural and industrial production; quickly restore the damaged power system, and ensure safe power supply for production and people's daily activities.

The Ministry of Construction was asked to coordinate with localities that have been suffering from serious flood in urban areas and landslides during heavy rains including the provinces of Sơn La, Hà Giang, Thái Nguyên, Bắc Giang and Lâm Đồng, and Đà Nẵng City to examine and identify causes and response plans to minimise damage and impacts of the flooding on production, business and people's lives.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment was ordered to direct the hydro-meteorological forecasting agency to continue closely monitoring developments of floods and natural disasters and promptly informing authorities and people.

Storm Prapiroon made landfall in the coastal northern province of Quảng Ninh and Hải Phòng city on July 23 and weakened into a tropical depression later the same day. It is forecast to continue inducing prolonged downpours, causing flooding and landslides. VNS