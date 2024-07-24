Localities dealing with consequences of Storm Prapiroon

HÀ NỘI — Quảng Ninh province and Hải Phòng city, the two northern coastal localities hit by Storm Prapiroon, are quickly dealing with its consequences after it made landfall on July 23.

The storm, which weakened into a tropical depression the same day, is forecast to continue inducing prolonged downpours, causing flooding and landslides.

Hạ Long city and Cô Tô Island district of Quảng Ninh have been hardest hit by Prapiroon, the second tropical storm in the East Sea so far this year, with several landslide sites spotted, various trees uprooted, and crops destroyed. Five households in Hạ Long were evacuated urgently while about 50 roadside trees in Cô Tô pulled down.

Right after the storm downgraded, residents and competent forces in Cô Tô joined hands in handling its aftermaths.

Quảng Ninh has asked its localities, especially mountainous and coastal areas that house mines and projects, to promptly take measures against possible landslides and flooding, and personnel to work round the clock in the areas prone to such disasters and to evacuate residents there to safe places.

The provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development has maintained its close coordination with relevant agencies in monitoring the situation and keeping localities and units updated on weather developments to take response measures.

Competent forces in the province also stand ready to provide aid when needed, ensuring human and property safety.

The standing office of the steering committee for natural disaster prevention and search and rescue of the northern province of Bắc Giang also reported that as of 4pm on July 23, heavy rains had inundated 2,273 ha of rice and 5.5 ha of other crops across the locality, caused landslides in Luc Nam district, and flooded some streets in Bắc Giang city.

In the central province of Thanh Hóa, the storm also damaged many sections of roads and several houses in Mường Lát, Quan Sơn, and Quan Hóa districts. — VNS