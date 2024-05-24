Society
Home Society

Renewables company’s tax dues prevent chairman from travelling abroad

May 24, 2024 - 15:39
The 152 MW wind farm in Ninh Thuận Province, the largest in Việt Nam, built by Trung Nam group. The company’s chairman has been prohibited from leaving the country since it owes money to the taxman. — Photo courtesy of Trung Nam

HCM CITY — The chairman of major hydroelectricity and renewable energy producer Trung Nam Group has been prohibited from leaving the country until the company pays its tax debts of VNĐ21 billion (US$840,000).

Nguyễn Tâm Thịnh’s ban is related to taxes owed by the company’s Thuận Nam solar power plant.

The company said the plant is struggling due to slow payments for electricity by state-owned Electricity Vietnam (EVN).

The company recently paid overdue customs duties of over VNĐ27.5 billion in HCM City.

The company has outstanding bonds worth VNĐ24.3 trillion, and subsidiaries too have issued bonds.

But it nevertheless remains a significant player in the energy industry. — VNS

Economy

PVN, CIP team up in renewable energy

Under the MoU, the two firms will share knowledge and information on energy transition from oil and gas to renewable energy, with specific topics such as technology, supply chain, logistics, infrastructure, and technical expertise. They will also explore opportunities for cooperation in developing offshore wind power projects in Việt Nam.
Society

Bình Thuận to focus on developing renewable energy

According to Deputy Prime Minister Trần Hồng Hà , Bình Thuận Province has outstanding advantages in geographical location and geo-strategic position in the era of integration and opening up, in seas and oceans, and in the global green transition trend.

Society

Vesak Week in HCM City

Vesak Week from May 15 to 22 was a significant event for Buddhists in HCM City to celebrate the birth, enlightenment and passing of the holiness Buddha. Numerous rituals and activities were organised to commemorate this holy week.
Society

Việt Nam, Finland discuss ways to boost labour cooperation

Deputy Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs Lê Tấn Dũng held a working session with Finnish Ambassador to Việt Nam Keijo Norvanto in Hà Nội, during which they discussed measures to promote cooperation in vocational education and sending Vietnamese workers to Finland.

