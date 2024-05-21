PM urges enhancement of occupational hygiene and safety rules

HÀ NỘI - Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Tuesday issued a directive requesting the improvement of occupational hygiene and safety, given the recent occurrence of consecutive serious accidents.

The directive said these dreadful accidents have resulted in fatalities and injuries, affecting production, socio-economic development and causing psychological instability among workers.

In the document, the PM instructs the Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs to enhance the management and conduct regular inspections and audits, particularly at key construction projects and high risk areas at enterprises using machinery and equipment.

Media agencies are urged to intensify communications efforts, raise awareness on the matter among employers and employees, publicly disclose violations, good examples, and valuable experiences and lessons learned nationwide.

Chairpersons of People's Committees of provinces and centrally-run cities are asked to heighten their sense of responsibility in ensuring occupational hygiene and safety and consider the work as a long-term and important task in local socio-economic development and human security.

Enterprises should be incentivised to proactively invest in and implement effective prevention measures, while successful models should be multiplied and violations must be strictly tackled, the PM noted. - VNS