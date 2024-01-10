Coast Guard Region 3 appreciates close ties with media

BÀ RỊA - VŨNG TÀU — The Coast Guard Region No 3 Command on Tuesday (January 9) signed agreements with 16 central and local media agencies for closer co-ordination in disseminating information about maritime law enforcement.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Colonel Lê Văn Tú, secretary of the Party Committee and Political Commissar of the Coast Guard Region No 3 Command, acknowledged and thanked journalists and editors for their close co-ordination with and contributions to the achievements of the Coast Guard Region No 3 Command last year.

Last year the Coast Guard Region No 3 Command co-ordinated with 54 press agencies to publish or broadcast more than 700 news articles, reports and columns about its activities, he said.

“That has made an important contribution to spreading the image and information about the performance of the Coast Guard among local people and overseas Vietnamese.”

He hoped the media would continue to co-ordinate closely with the Coast Guard Region No 3 Command to disseminate information about the Coast Guard’s programmes and movements to combat illegal, unreported, unregulated (IUU) fishing, assist fishermen and develop a “people-based” maritime security policy.

The effective implementation of these programmes and movements is raising public awareness of the Party’s guidelines, State’s policies, and the Việt Nam Coast Guard’s mass mobilisation movement, he said.

“This has helped people better understand the Coast Guard’s role.”

In the last two years the Coast Guard Region No 3 Command, in collaboration with Bà Rịa - Vũng Tàu, Bình Thuận, Khánh Hòa provinces, organised 36 sessions for disseminating laws to more than 12,000 fishermen and others, and the contest "I love my homeland's islands and seas” for more than 40,000 students.

It also offered more than gifts to 3,950 local people and gifted 125 bicycles and scholarships to students; 4,800 national flags and 50 medicine bags and cabinets to fishermen and free check-ups, consultations and medicine for more than 1,200 people.

On the occasion, the Coast Guard Region No 3 Command presented certificates of merit to 28 outstanding collectives and 50 individuals from press agencies for their contributions in 2023. — VNS