Lâm Đồng earmarks $2.67 mil for the poor to celebrate Lunar New Year 

LÂM ĐỒNG – Lâm Đồng Province has earmarked over VNĐ65 billion (US$2.67 million) in cash to poor people and those who have provided meritorious service to the nation to celebrate Lunar New Year in February.

Nearly 80,000 people will benefit from the province’s largesse.

Authorities will provide VNĐ800,000 to poor households and VNĐ600,000 to near-poor households, and VNĐ900,000 – VNĐ4 million to Vietnamese Heroic mothers, Hero of People’s Armed Forces, war invalids, and others.

People who suffered from workplace accidents, retired State workers who draw an incapacity stipend and workers at social protection facilities will receive VNĐ600,000-900,000.

The province will provide VNĐ700 million and VNĐ500 million to the police and the provincial Military Command.

It will also give gifts to families benefiting from preferential policies and those of soldiers and other defence workers on duty in Trường Sa, DK1 oil rig and the like.

This kind of financial support is routinely provided to poor people and those covered by preferential policies during the Lunar New Year to ensure their material and spiritual wellbeing. – VNS