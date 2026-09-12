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Home Politics & Law

Prime Minister pays tribute to President Hồ Chí Minh in New Delhi

September 12, 2026 - 15:55
Prime Minister Lê Minh Hưng and a high-ranking delegation of Việt Nam laid a wreath at the statue of President Hồ Chí Minh in G20 Park in the Indian capital of New Delhi on September 12 as part of his two-day trip to attend the 18th BRICS Summit and hold bilateral engagements in India.

 

Prime Minister Lê Minh Hưng and a high-ranking delegation of Việt Nam lay a wreath at the statue of President Hồ Chí Minh in G20 Park in the Indian capital of New Delhi on September 12. VNA/VNS Photo

NEW DELHI — Prime Minister Lê Minh Hưng and a high-ranking delegation of Việt Nam laid a wreath at the statue of President Hồ Chí Minh in G20 Park in the Indian capital of New Delhi on September 12 as part of his two-day trip to attend the 18th BRICS Summit and hold bilateral engagements in India.

In a solemn atmosphere, PM Hưng and his entourage observed a minute of silence in tribute to the great leader of the Vietnamese Party and people, and the great teacher of the Vietnamese revolution.

The statue of President Hồ Chí Minh stands prominently in the Diplomatic Enclave of Chanakyapuri. It holds special political and diplomatic significance, reflecting the close ties between the leaders and people of the two countries, as well as India's special sentiments toward President Hồ Chí Minh in particular and Việt Nam in general.

The statue was created by Ram V. Sutar, one of India's leading sculptors, and was inaugurated on June 21, 2022.

PM Hưng's attendance at the 18th BRICS Summit in India is of great significance. It provides an opportunity for Việt Nam to further consolidate and deepen its relations with India, the 2026 BRICS Chair, while strengthening ties with BRICS member and partner countries.

During his September 12-13 stay in India, the Vietnamese leader is scheduled to hold meetings with host Prime Minister Narendra Modi, leaders of countries, international organisations and local businesses, contributing to consolidating friendship, strengthening political trust and promoting substantive and effective cooperation across various fields. — VNA/VNS

 

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