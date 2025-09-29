Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Economy

PM pushes for swift progress on China-linked railway projects

September 29, 2025 - 22:02
PM Phạm Minh Chính directed relevant agencies to continue following high-level agreements and the outcomes of the joint committee’s first session with high determination and decisive action, ensuring clear assignment of roles, tasks, timelines, responsibilities, authority, and measurable outcomes.
PM Phạm Minh Chính speaks at the meeting. VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI – Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Monday chaired a meeting of the Government’s standing members to review the first session of the Việt Nam – China Joint Committee on Railway Cooperation and the progress of key agreements, including the Lào Cai – Hà Nội – Hải Phòng railway project.

Under the National Assembly's resolution, the 419km railway line carries a total investment of more than VNĐ203 trillion (US$8.37 billion), with construction scheduled to start in 2025 and wrap up by 2030. The PM mandated that certain project components kick off by December 19, 2025.

He directed relevant agencies to continue following high-level agreements and the outcomes of the joint committee’s first session with high determination and decisive action, ensuring clear assignment of roles, tasks, timelines, responsibilities, authority, and measurable outcomes.

The Ministry of Construction was asked to continue coordinating with China, build on prior progress, and establish detailed roadmaps, schedules, and work plans, with monthly progress reports required.

Beyond the Lào Cai – Hà Nội – Hải Phòng line, the PM stressed accelerating the Đồng Đăng – Hà Nội and Móng Cái – Hạ Long – Hải Phòng rail projects to bolster bilateral connectivity.

The leader directed ministries and agencies to collaborate with Chinese counterparts to finalise an agreement on linking standard-gauge railway tracks, ordering technical plans and documentation to be completed by September.

Additional tasks were assigned to relevant ministries and agencies to expedite the projects. — VNA/VNS

see also

More on this story

Economy

From finance to tech founder: A Vietnamese teenager revolutionising U.S. restaurant permits

When a young Vietnamese teenager steps off a plane at JFK Airport, carrying nothing but ambition and a suitcase, the American Dream feels both within reach and yet distant. The journey from immigrant newcomer to Wall Street analyst to tech founder is rarely a straight line, but for those who navigate it successfully, the experience becomes a powerful blueprint for lifting others along the way.

E-paper

Sci-Tech
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom