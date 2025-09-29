Cần Thơ to develop five major industrial and urban projects covering 4,200ha

CẦN THƠ — The authority of Cần Thơ City on Monday unveiled plans to implement five large-scale industrial, urban and infrastructure projects, with a combined planned area of more than 4,200 hectares and registered investment capital exceeding VNĐ11 trillion (US$415 million).

At a meeting with the task force in charge of the projects, city leaders stressed that these developments are strategic for socio-economic growth and will play a key role in achieving the 2025–30 Party Congress targets.

Two projects are dedicated to industrial growth. The 380ha Sông Hậu 2 Industrial Park, invested in by Kinh Bac City Development Holding Corporation, has registered capital of more than VNĐ5.5 trillion and is scheduled for completion in three phases by August 2029.

The 234ha Đông Phú 2 Industrial Park, designed as an eco-industrial zone, is being developed by Đông Phú Industrial Park JSC with an investment of nearly VNĐ4 trillion and is expected to be completed in December 2028.

In the urban and tourism sector, the city is calling for investment in two mega-projects. The Mekong Resort project will cover almost 2,945ha across several communes, with plans for a modern riverside urban area designed to house 300,000 residents and accommodate 10,000 tourists per day.

The 927C New Urban Area project, covering 657ha, is planned to accommodate around 48,000 residents and has already undergone initial legal steps.

For transport infrastructure, the Nguyễn Chí Thanh Bridge and Road project, valued at VNĐ1.6 trillion in public investment, is scheduled for implementation between 2024 and 2029.

Despite strong investor interest, authorities acknowledged several challenges, particularly in site clearance, legal procedures and resettlement planning.

Vice Chairman of Cần Thơ People’s Committee Vương Quốc Nam stressed that land clearance is “the decisive factor” for project kick-off and urged close coordination to ensure timely and lawful implementation that safeguards residents’ rights.

Deputy Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Trần Văn Huyến highlighted that the successful completion of the five projects would make a significant contribution to the city’s development goals. He called for agencies to accelerate processing times by at least 30 per cent compared with current regulations and to urgently plan a large-scale resettlement area for affected households. — VNS