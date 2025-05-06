PM receives President of the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has reaffirmed Việt Nam’s consistent policy of strictly respecting and complying with international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), and peacefully settling all differences and disputes, including those related to maritime issues.

PM Chính made the statement at a reception in Hà Nội on Tuesday for Tomas Heidar, President of the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea (ITLOS), who is in Việt Nam to attend the regional workshop on the ITLOS’s role in resolving disputes related to the Law of the Sea.

The workshop is co-hosted by the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs and ITLOS on May 5–6 in the capital city.

He stressed the critical importance of the sea to Việt Nam, particularly as the country pursues its strategic goal of becoming a strong coastal country with sustainable development, prosperity, security, and safety as outlined in the Party Central Committee’s Resolution on the strategy for sustainable development of Việt Nam's marine economy.

He affirmed that the sea is the most important space for Việt Nam's survival, livelihood and development.

Describing the UNCLOS 1982 as the “constitution of the oceans,” the PM underscored its role as the legal foundation for all maritime activities, fostering order, peace, stability, and sustainable development in regions like the East Sea (internationally known as the South China Sea).

In his view, ITLOS acts as a level playing field where all member states, large or small, can present their legal views on maritime matters and safeguard their legitimate rights and interests.

The PM commended ITLOS for its training programmes and events that enhance understanding of international maritime law, noting that the Hanoi workshop marked a significant milestone in Việt Nam-ITLOS relations.

He proposed ITLOS continue assisting Việt Nam in training and capacity-building efforts to develop a contingent of legal experts well-versed in international law, including the law of the sea. This, he stressed, is crucial to enable Vietnamese legal professionals to operate in international legal institutions and multilateral mechanisms.

The PM also acknowledged ITLOS’s recruitment of Vietnamese nationals, and announced that Việt Nam has nominated a qualified candidate for the position of ITLOS Judge for the 2026–35 term.

Heidar, in turn, praised Việt Nam as an ideal host for the workshop, citing its active role in the third United Nations Conference on the Law of the Sea and its early signing and ratification of the UNCLOS.

According to the ITLOS President, Việt Nam already ratified the Agreement relating to the Implementation of Part XI (2006) and the UN Fish Stocks Agreement (2018). The country is also among the first to sign the Agreement on the Conservation and Sustainable Use of Marine Biological Diversity of Areas beyond National Jurisdiction (BBNJ Agreement).

Heidar expressed gratitude for Việt Nam’s strong support for ITLOS, including its contributions to advisory proceedings on climate change and the nomination of a highly qualified Vietnamese candidate for the 2026–35 ITLOS judge position.

The Hà Nội workshop brought together seven ITLOS representatives and over 70 legal experts from 15 Asian countries. It featured three sessions on UNCLOS dispute settlement procedures, ITLOS’s role, and landmark cases, concluding with a roundtable discussion among delegates. — VNA/VNS