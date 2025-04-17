Việt Nam hopes for UN’s continued assistance in green transition: State President

HÀ NỘI — State President Lương Cường on Thursday proposed the United Nations (UN) to continue supporting Việt Nam in several priority areas, including realising the Sustainable Development Goals, building a rule-of-law state, digital transformation, green transition, addressing climate change, and tackling global challenges.

Receiving UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina J. Mohammed, who is in Việt Nam to attend the 4th Partnering for Green Growth and the Global Goals 2030 (P4G) Summit, President Cường emphasised that this is the first multilateral summit on green growth, green transition, and sustainable development hosted by Việt Nam.

He expressed his appreciation for the participation of Amina Mohammed, thereby affirming the UN's commitment to promoting green growth, addressing global challenges, as well as strengthening the Việt Nam-UN cooperation.

The President also highlighted that 2025 is a significant milestone for both Việt Nam and the UN, as it marks the 80th anniversary of the establishment and development of the UN, as well as the 80th anniversary of Việt Nam's independence and the 50th anniversary of its reunification.

Việt Nam always highly evaluates the important contributions of the United Nations over the past eight decades in maintaining world peace and security, as well as promoting international cooperation for sustainable development; and bears in mind the valuable support that the organisation has consistently provided for Việt Nam, from the post-war reconstruction period to the process of renewal and international integration, he stressed.

Affirming strong support for multilateralism with the UN at its core, President Cường stressed that Việt Nam is steadfast in its foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, and diversification and multilateralisation of international relations, and remains an active and responsible member of the international community in addressing global issues.

While asserting that the Việt Nam-UN partnership has developed positively and extensively over nearly five decades, Amina Mohammed said the UN appreciates Việt Nam's role and contributions to its activities and is eager to share Việt Nam's successful development experiences with its partners.

On this occasion, the two sides exchanged views on the global and regional situation and challenges facing multilateralism. They agreed to strengthen cooperation, jointly promote multilateral cooperation and the role of the United Nations in global governance, preserve and promote the principles and core values of the organisation since its establishment in 1945.

They also discussed the direction of Việt Nam-UN relations in the coming period, with focus on green growth, sustainable development, innovation, digital transformation, as well as enhancing the participation of youth and women in these processes. — VNA/VNS