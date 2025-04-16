Politics & Law
PM highlights Việt Nam, Kenya’s role in global sustainable development

April 16, 2025 - 22:05
Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính meets with Kenya's Cabinet Secretary for Defence Soipan Tuya on Wednesday. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has underscored the importance of multilateralism and international solidarity, as well as the role that developing nations like Việt Nam and Kenya play in global efforts towards green and sustainable development.

Hosting a reception in Hà Nội on Wednesday for Kenya's Cabinet Secretary for Defence Soipan Tuya, who is in Việt Nam for the 4th Partnership for Green Growth and the Global Goals 2030 (P4G) Summit, PM Chính expressed confidence that the Kenyan delegation will contribute valuable green and sustainable development initiatives to the summit agenda, while strengthening bilateral relations.

Recognising vast untapped potential for collaboration, PM Chính suggested the two nations intensify delegation exchanges, and expand cooperation in defence and security, trade, education and training, clean agriculture, food security, and people-to-people exchanges, especially among younger generations, among other fields.

He highlighted Việt Nam’s interest in science - technology, innovation and digital transformation, seeing them as essential elements in national development, and suggested the two countries enhance cooperation and experience sharing in these areas.

The Kenyan official handed over a letter from President William Ruto to PM Chính, expressing Kenya's desire to further enhance its cooperation with Việt Nam, and commending the Southeast Asian country's sustainable development vision and its organisation of the summit which is of importance to developing nations.

She noted that digital transformation is also a priority in Kenya's socio – economic development strategy as the country aims to become a financial and technological hub in East Africa and across the continent as a whole. She affirmed Kenya's readiness to engage in effective digital transformation cooperation with Việt Nam.

The two sides expressed their delight at the robust Việt Nam – Kenya relations, with the recent signing of a memorandum of understanding on political and diplomatic cooperation, establishing a legal framework for regular dialogue, mutual understanding and trust, and comprehensive cooperation across various sectors of shared interest.

To facilitate connectivity and collaboration, both sides concurred to explore establishing diplomatic missions in each country, and to negotiate and sign cooperation documents in such areas as trans-national crime prevention, agriculture, and science – technology. — VNS

Politics & Law

State President receives Korean Minister of Foreign Affairs

Korean Minister of Foreign Affairs Cho Tae-yul expressed his satisfaction with the achievements that Việt Nam and the RoK have achieved after more than 30 years of establishing diplomatic relations, especially after the two countries upgraded their relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in December 2022.

