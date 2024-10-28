Venezuelan leader’s Việt Nam visit to help nurture bilateral friendship: Ambassador

MEXICO CITY – The official visit to Việt Nam from October 28-30 by Executive Vice President of Venezuela Delcy Rodríguez Gómez is serving as a clear testament to the deep political trust, as well as the commitment of the two ruling parties, governments, and peoples in continuously strengthening their traditional friendship and comprehensive partnership, according to a diplomat.

Granting an interview to the Vietnam News Agency in Latin America, Vietnamese Ambassador to Venezuela Vũ Trung Mỹ said that the first official visit by Gómez in her capacity as Executive Vice President is taking place in the context that the traditional friendship and comprehensive partnership are developing strongly. It is also a highlight among the activities in celebration of the 35th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral diplomatic relations (1989-2024).

Notably, the trip continues to concretise the cooperation agreements reached between the two countries’ leaders in recent high-level visits, and demonstrates their commitment to deepening and enhancing the bilateral relationship in a substantive and effective manner, thus bringing tangible benefits to both nations.

Additionally, in her role as a member of the Political Bureau of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) and the Executive Vice President responsible for economic affairs and Minister of Petroleum, her visit is crucial in the efforts to solve obstacles in the oil cooperation project, which has recently been revitalised.

Furthermore, it will also contribute to promoting collaboration in several identified potential areas, such as telecommunications, agriculture, construction, health care (traditional medicine), culture, and tourism, said My.

Regarding the Việt Nam-Venezuela relations, the diplomat highlighted that the two countries set up their diplomatic ties on December 18, 1989, and established a comprehensive partnership in May 2007.

Over the recent years, the traditional friendship and comprehensive partnership have continued to be promoted and strengthened across all three pillars: Party, state, and people-to-people diplomacy. Additionally, parliamentary diplomacy and cooperation between localities have also been enhanced.

Regarding multilateral cooperation, the two sides have effectively coordinated and supported each other at various forums and in international organisations. Recently, the two countries supported each other’s candidacies to the United Nations Human Rights Council for the 2023–2025 term.

The traditional relationship has continued to be stepped up through high-level visits, including the working trip to Venezuela by Politburo member, Secretary of the CPV Central Committee and Chairman of its Commission for Internal Affairs Phan Đình Trạc in November 2023, the official visit to the Latin American nation by Deputy Prime Minister Trần Lưu Quang in April, and the official visit to Việt Nam by Minister of Foreign Affairs Yvan Gil Pinto in June.

Most recently, at his meeting with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on the sidelines of the expanded BRICS Summit in Kazan, Russia, on October 24, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính affirmed that Việt Nam always treasures the traditional friendship and comprehensive partnership with Venezuela. He also expressed his hope that the bilateral economic, trade, and investment ties will grow more intensively, for the sake of both peoples.

Ambassador My affirmed that these trips have contributed to consolidating and deepening the traditional friendship and comprehensive partnership as well as political trust between the two parties and states, and creating momentum to promote bilateral economic and trade collaboration.

According to the diplomat, promoting and strengthening the traditional friendship and comprehensive partnership between Việt Nam and Venezuela, as well as the multifaceted cooperation between Việt Nam and Latin America, continues to hold significant importance in the current context in garnering support from Latin American countries for its efforts in building and safeguarding the nation in the new situation, particularly in such areas as security and development, sovereignty safeguarding, and maintenance of peace and stability for development. VNS