Law-makers to continue discussing draft laws

October 24, 2024 - 09:40
In the morning, legislators are set to hear a proposal and a verification report on the bill on amendments and supplements to a number of articles of the Health Insurance Law.
National Assembly’s 8th session continues its agenda on Thursday, discussing on the Health Insurance Law and the draft Law on Trade Union (revised) in the morning. VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI – The law building work remains the focus of the 4th working day of the 15th National Assembly’s 8th session on Thursday.

In the morning, legislators are set to hear a proposal and a verification report on the bill on amendments and supplements to a number of articles of the Health Insurance Law.

After that they will hear a report on the explanation, acquirement and revision of the draft Law on Trade Union (revised) and discuss the bill at the hall.

Meanwhile, the draft laws on amendments and supplements to several articles of the Health Insurance Law and the draft Data Law will be on the table in the afternoon sitting.

According to the Government’s proposal, the building of the draft law to revise and supplement the Health Insurance Law aims at ensuring the rights of patients with health insurance in alignment with healthcare needs, expertise required for diagnosis and treatment, as well as the health insurance fund’s payment ability.

The draft law amends and supplements 40 articles regarding participants in the health insurance scheme, their duty to pay the premium and benefits from the scheme, health insurance-covered medical examination, fund management, and several technical regulations.

The amendments and supplements will be made in harmony with related laws while it will be able to address the shortcomings of the existing regulation. — VNS

