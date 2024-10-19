Politics & Law
Home Politics & Law

Deputy PM meets with South Australian Governor

October 19, 2024 - 07:38
The upgrading of the Việt Nam-Australia relationship to a comprehensive strategic partnership has opened up many opportunities for cooperation across various sectors and between localities of both countries.
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Bùi Thanh Sơn (left) and Governor of South Australia Frances Adamson, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Bùi Thanh Sơn met with Governor of South Australia Frances Adamson on October 18 as part of his visit to Australia to co-chair the Vietnam-Australia Foreign Ministers' Meeting.

Sơn emphasised that the upgrading of the Việt Nam-Australia relationship to a comprehensive strategic partnership has opened up many opportunities for cooperation across various sectors and between localities of both countries.

Echoing Sơn, Frances Adamson said that the framework of comprehensive strategic partnership is creating many cooperation opportunities for both Việt Nam and Australia. She affirmed that Australia and South Australia in particular always prioritize ties with Việt Nam and will continue to support the country’s socio-economic development.

The Vietnamese official proposed that South Australia enhance cooperation with Việt Nam in areas of its strength such as high-tech agriculture, food, wine production, renewable energy, and hydrogen. He also suggested that the state consider opening a trade-investment office in Vietnam and encourage its major universities to establish branches in the country.

He also urged the South Australian Government to facilitate visa issuance for Vietnamese students and continue support for the Vietnamese community living, working, and studying in the state.

The Governor stated that South Australia wishes to expand trade and investment cooperation with Việt Nam through the Southeast Asia Economic Strategy to 2040 and the Việt Nam-Australia Enhanced Economic Cooperation Strategy (EEES).

She affirmed that the state government will encourage businesses to seek investment and cooperation opportunities with Việt Nam and further strengthen connections between the two countries, especially between South Australia and various localities in Việt Nam. — VNS

Vietnam Australia diplomatic relations

Việt Nam, Australia target US$20 billion in bilateral trade

Both officials viewed the upgrade of the bilateral relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in May as a strong, historical development step in the bilateral ties, opening up a new cooperation period with higher political trust and more intensive, extensive, and practical cooperation.

Việt Nam, Australia target US$20 billion in bilateral trade

Both officials viewed the upgrade of the bilateral relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in May as a strong, historical development step in the bilateral ties, opening up a new cooperation period with higher political trust and more intensive, extensive, and practical cooperation.
Việt Nam, China deepen defence cooperation

Giang highlighted the continuous development of the bilateral relationship, which has grown more practically and effectively in recent times, achieving significant milestones, further deepening and enhancing the Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership and speeding up the building of a Việt Nam- China community with a shared future.
NA Chairman highlights Việt Nam-Laos people-to-people exchanges

Mẫn suggested the two sides continue their close coordination in implementing the agreement across spheres, facilitating the operations of Vietnamese businesses in Laos, as well as the activities of Vietnamese organisations and associations in the country, contributing to local socio-economic development and the bilateral ties.

