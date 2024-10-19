Deputy PM meets with South Australian Governor

HÀ NỘI — Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Bùi Thanh Sơn met with Governor of South Australia Frances Adamson on October 18 as part of his visit to Australia to co-chair the Vietnam-Australia Foreign Ministers' Meeting.

Sơn emphasised that the upgrading of the Việt Nam-Australia relationship to a comprehensive strategic partnership has opened up many opportunities for cooperation across various sectors and between localities of both countries.

Echoing Sơn, Frances Adamson said that the framework of comprehensive strategic partnership is creating many cooperation opportunities for both Việt Nam and Australia. She affirmed that Australia and South Australia in particular always prioritize ties with Việt Nam and will continue to support the country’s socio-economic development.

The Vietnamese official proposed that South Australia enhance cooperation with Việt Nam in areas of its strength such as high-tech agriculture, food, wine production, renewable energy, and hydrogen. He also suggested that the state consider opening a trade-investment office in Vietnam and encourage its major universities to establish branches in the country.

He also urged the South Australian Government to facilitate visa issuance for Vietnamese students and continue support for the Vietnamese community living, working, and studying in the state.

The Governor stated that South Australia wishes to expand trade and investment cooperation with Việt Nam through the Southeast Asia Economic Strategy to 2040 and the Việt Nam-Australia Enhanced Economic Cooperation Strategy (EEES).

She affirmed that the state government will encourage businesses to seek investment and cooperation opportunities with Việt Nam and further strengthen connections between the two countries, especially between South Australia and various localities in Việt Nam. — VNS