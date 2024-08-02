NA Chairman asks for thorough preparations for remaining legislative sessions

HÀ NỘI — National Assembly (NA) Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn asked for thorough preparations for the three remaining regular sessions of the 15th legislature while chairing a meeting with representatives of NA committees for legal, judicial and external affairs, the NA Office, and the Institute for Legislative Studies on Thursday.

The meeting aimed to review the performance of those bodies since the beginning of the 15th NA, and discuss key directions and tasks for the remainder of the term.

The NA Chairman acknowledged and commended the serious and responsible working spirit of the agencies, saying they have significantly contributed to the overall achievements of the NA and its Standing Committee during more than half of the current term.

He urged them to work together to better the law-making process, even in initial stages, and improve the quality of supervisions.

NA Chairman Mẫn asked the agencies to coordinate closely and focus on the remaining three regular sessions of the 15th legislature, especially the 8th meeting, scheduled to open in October, along with the 6th meeting of full-time legislators.

The agencies were also urged to expedite the progress of remaining items and projects of the NA Party Delegation's Action Programme and legislative tasks in accordance with Plans No. 81/KH-UBTVQH15 and 734/KH-UBTVQH15 of the NA Standing Committee.

Accordingly, the Committee for Judicial Affairs needs to quickly review and coordinate with others to supplement important draft laws. Meanwhile, the Committee for Judicial Affairs must focus on revising and finalising two draft laws and one draft ordinance which will be submitted to the NA and its Standing Committee for consideration and approval.

The institute will continue consolidating its organisation, contributing to the law-making work, and directly serving activities of the NA and its leaders.

According to a report at the meeting, the agencies have completed 89 out of the 109 items and tasks in the NA Party Delegation's Action Programme.

The Committee For Legal Affairs has supported the NA Party Delegation in developing proposals to the Party Central Committee and the Politburo, including Resolution No. 27-NQ/TW on building and perfecting the socialist rule-of-law state in the new period.

Meanwhile, the Committee for Judicial Affairs has assisted the NA Party Delegation in devising documents of the Politburo on fighting corruption and negative phenomena as assigned by the Central Steering Committee on Prevention and Control of Corruption and Negative Phenomena.

Out of the 156 legislative tasks, the agencies have completed 131. — VNS