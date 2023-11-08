Việt Nam impresses visitors at Defence & Security show in Bangkok

BANGKOK — Việt Nam's display at the Defence & Security 2023 Show in Bangkok on November 6-9 has attracted attention from international visitors and potential partners.

This is the first time Việt Nam has participated in the event, which is a prestigious military exhibition not only in Southeast Asia but also the world. This year's show attracts some 500 prominent military manufacturers from 50 countries, including renowned companies such as Thales Group from France, Saab Group from Sweden, Diehl Group from Germany, ASELSAN Group from Turkey, and Embraer Aerospace Corporation from Brazil.

Viettel High Technology Industries Corporation from Việt Nam's military-run group has brought to the event over 60 products in communications, electronic warfare, simulation models, optoelectronics, radar, command and control, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), and 5G private network.

On the opening day, over 50 international delegations, including governmental representatives from countries such as the Philippines, Malaysia, Laos, Cambodia and India, visited the Vietnamese booth.

Particularly, Viettel secured a deal with PT. Bandara Praniagatama from Indonesia on the distribution of its cockpit simulator and pilot training system in the Indonesian market.

Accordingly, PT. Bandara Praniagatama will become the sole distributor of the product in Indonesia for a period of two years. In the meantime, PT. Bandara Praniagatama is also authorised to distribute the product in other markets where they are providing services.

Director General of Viettel High Technology Industries Corporation Nguyễn Vũ Hà said the deal helps Viettel’s products break into other regional markets, including Laos, Cambodia and Thailand. — VNS