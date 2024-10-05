Politics & Law
Home Life & Style

Hà Nội celebrates 70th Liberation Day with áo dài extravaganza

October 05, 2024 - 18:38
It marks the 70th anniversary of Hà Nội’s Liberation Day (October 10, 1954 - 2024) and the 1014th anniversary of Thăng Long - Hà Nội (1010-2024), as well as celebrating the beauty of the áo dài (Vietnamese long dress).

HÀ NỘI — A dance performance and áo dài carnival titled "Capital Women - Integration and Development" was held on Saturday morning at the Imperial Citadel of Thăng Long.

The programme is a joint initiative of the Hà Nội Women's Union and the municipal Department of Tourism as part of the Hanoi Tourism Áo Dài Festival 2024.

It marks the 70th anniversary of Hà Nội’s Liberation Day (October 10, 1954 - 2024) and the 1014th anniversary of Thăng Long - Hà Nội (1010-2024), as well as celebrating the beauty of the áo dài (Vietnamese traditional long dress).

The carnival featured participation from a diverse group of people, including multi-generational families, officials, businesses, locals, and international guests.

A highlight of the event was a folk dance performance showcasing the áo dài, set to the songs Người Hà Nội (Hanoi People), Tiến về Hà Nội (Marching to Hanoi), and Hà Nội những công trình (Hà Nội's construction works). The performance featured 1,014 women from the capital, a symbolic number commemorating the 1,014th anniversary of Thăng Long - Hà Nội.

Over 1,000 delegates paraded in áo dài from the Thăng Long Imperial Citadel Centre to Ba Đình Square, passing through Hoàng Diệu, Hoàng Văn Thụ, and Độc Lập streets. — VNS

A dance performance and Áo Dài carnival titled "Capital Women - Integration and Development," themed "Charming Áo Dài Hà Nội," takes place on Saturday morning at the Imperial Citadel of Thăng Long. — VNA/VNS Photos
A folk dance performance showcases the áo dài, performed by 1,014 women from the Capital — a significant number commemorating the 1,014th anniversary of Thăng Long - Hà Nội.
Over 1,000 delegates parade in áo dài from the Thăng Long Imperial Citadel Centre.
They parade to Ba Đình Square, passing through Hoàng Diệu, Hoàng Văn Thụ, and Độc Lập streets.
Tourists take photos with the delegates participating in the parade.
The parade features participation from numerous multi-generational families.
Hà Nội women gracefully wear the áo dài.
