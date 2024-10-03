Series of activities celebrates Hà Nội’s liberation day

HÀ NỘI — A variety of cultural and arts activities will be held in Hà Nội’s Old Quarter to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the Liberation Day of the capital city on October 10.

One exhibition, titled Ký Ức Hà Nội – 70 Năm (Hà Nội Memories – 70 Years) depicting Hà Nội during the nationwide resistance of the military and citizens leading up to the day the capital was taken over, is being shown at the Phùng Hưng mural space. The exhibition is open until October 13.

A photo exhibition themed Quận Hoàn Kiếm – Những Hình Ảnh Lịch Sử (Hoàn Kiếm District – Historical Images) is also being held along the space, showcasing archival photos of Hoàn Kiếm District from the August Revolution of 1945 to the day the capital was taken over on October 10, 1954.

At the Heritage House on 87 Mã Mây Street, Hàng Buồm Ward, a themed exhibition and live tour both titled Chuyện Phố Hàng (Stories of Hàng Streets) will take place from October 4 to December 31.

The exhibition, organised by the Hoàn Kiếm Lake Management Board in collaboration with director and artist Nguyễn Mạnh Đức, will recreate the space and cultural lifestyle of Hà Nội families involved in traditional medicine during the 1930s.

Meanwhile, a tour will take visitors on a trip back to Hà Nội in those years through live performances of traditional singing and dancing by artists from the Youth Theatre, combined with sound and lighting effects.

Another photo exhibition, Hà Nội Trong Tôi (Hà Nội in Me), has been set up in the pedestrian space around Hoàn Kiếm Lake. The event features a collection of 70 colour and black-and-white photographs taken in the 1960s by 18 well-known artists and journalists, and will last until October 29.

The Cultural and Arts Centre at 22 Hàng Buồm Street is displaying 70 exquisite artistic bonsai from the Old Quarter Bonsai Club, along with guidance on techniques and knowledge about the art of bonsai in Hà Nội, both past and present, until October 12.

For the occasion, the Hồ Gươm Cultural Information Centre at 2 Lê Thái Tổ Street, Hàng Trống Ward, will host the photo exhibition Hà Nội – Ngày Tiếp Quản Năm 1954 (Hà Nội – The Day of Liberation in 1954) and screen the documentary film Ký Ức Hà Nội (Hà Nội Memories) from October 9 to October 20.

Black-and-white photographs by two photographers, Lê Bích and Andy Soloma, will be displayed at the French-style villa on Trần Hưng Đạo Street starting from October 10. The 86 photos that are being published for the first time will enable visitors to see the transformation of Hà Nội during the renewal period.

“Over time, I have been creating photo collections that capture the beauty, essence and identity of Hà Nội. I hope it will be a poignant note in the song of Hà Nội, a ray of afternoon sun illuminating the ancient charm of the weathered temple gates, a yellow daisy in the flower garden by the lake in autumn... to help us love Hà Nội more and cherish what we have today," Bích told vietnamplus.vn.

In addition, a traditional music performance by the Đông Kinh Cổ Nhạc group will take place from 8pm to 9:30pm on October 19 at the Hà Nội Old Quarter Cultural Exchange Centre at 50 Đào Duy Từ Street.

An online exhibition themed Hỡi Đồng Bào Thủ Đô is also being held for the occasion, showcasing a wide range of archival materials and images from the struggle against the French by the military and people of Hà Nội from the late 19th century to 1954, including many documents published for the first time.

By scanning the QR code displayed at the Government Guest House at 2 Lê Thạch Street, Tràng Tiền Ward, viewers can experience Hà Nội during the resistance against the French. — VNS