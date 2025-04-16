Việt Nam signs four more agricultural export protocols with China

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment has recently signed protocols for the export of chilli, passion fruit, bird’s nests and rice bran to China.

These documents were signed during the official visit of the General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and President of China Xi Jinping to Việt Nam from April 14 to 15.

The signed protocols are the Protocol on plant quarantine for chilli exported from Việt Nam to China; the Protocol on plant quarantine for passion fruit; the Protocol on safety and animal-plant quarantine for rice bran and defatted rice bran used as animal feed ingredients; and the Protocol on quarantine, inspection and veterinary hygiene requirements for raw and cleaned bird’s nest products.

China is Việt Nam’s largest export market. Conversely, Việt Nam is China’s largest trading partner within ASEAN. In the first quarter of 2025, bilateral trade between Việt Nam and China reached US$51.2 billion, up 17.5 per cent year-on-year, with expectations for continued growth throughout the year.

To date, the two countries have signed 24 memoranda of understanding and protocols on the import-export of agricultural, forestry and fishery products.

In 2024 alone, four protocols were signed, covering the export of frozen durian, crocodiles, monkeys and fresh coconuts.

According to the Ministry of Industry and Trade, there is still significant room for growth in bilateral trade, thanks to numerous bilateral cooperation agreements and multilateral trade pacts, including the ASEAN-China Free Trade Agreement (ACFTA) and the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP).

Last year, bilateral trade turnover between the two countries reached a record $205.2 billion, marking a new milestone in two-way trade. This represents an increase of $33.3 billion compared to 2023.

With this result, China has become the first trading partner with which Việt Nam has established trade exceeding $200 billion. — BIZHUB/VNS