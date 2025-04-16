Food, beverages expo opens in HCMC City

HCM CITY — The Ho Chi Minh City International Exhibition of Food and Beverages 2025 (HCMC FOODEX 2025) that opened in HCM City on Wednesday offers a platform for food and beverage businesses to collaborate.

The expo themed “Natural – Green – Sustainable Products” has attracted 400 exhibitors from across Việt Nam and from other countries and territories like South Korea, Japan, China, and Malaysia.

It showcases a wide range of agricultural products, processed foods, spices, food additives, beverages, machinery, and solutions for food production and supply chains.

HCMC FOODEX 2025 also places a strong emphasis on showcasing green, clean, organic, and environmentally friendly products, seeking to raise awareness about building a green lifestyle and promoting sustainable consumption.

According to the Investment and Trade Promotion Centre of HCM City (ITPC), the event organiser, more than 300 strategic buyers from 15 countries and territories have confirmed their attendance and will participate in business matching activities.

It will also see the participation of buyers from horeca (hotels – restaurants – catering), providing businesses access to premium distribution systems and elevating Vietnamese products in both domestic and international markets.

The four-day exhibition is expected to host more than 1,000 business matching sessions to connect businesses, suppliers, and distributors, including AEON, Lotte, Saigon Co.op, and Central Retail.

The sessions are curated based on the specific needs of participants.

A highlight will be the “Master Chef of FOODEX 2025” competition with over 100 professional chefs, newbies and culinary students from Việt Nam, India, Malaysia, and Taiwan (China) and expert judges from Việt Nam, the US, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, France, and Taiwan (China).

The competition will highlight the richness of Vietnamese cuisine and foster collaboration among chefs, food professionals and hospitality enterprises.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Trần Thị Diệu Thuý, deputy chairwoman of the city People’s Committee, said food and foodstuff is one of four priority sectors and accounts for 14-15 per cent of the city’s economy.

She also noted that amid ongoing global uncertainties, trade activities continue to face numerous challenges. The exhibition serves as a practical initiative to support businesses in trade promotion, while showcasing the dynamic development of the city’s food processing industry. It aims to promote high-quality products and reputable brands in the sector, foster business cooperation, and attract effective investment resources, she said.

Trần Phú Lữ, ITPC’s director, said HCMC FOODEX has, following three successful editions, firmly established itself as a prestigious and professional event and attracts an increasing number of businesses to both its exhibition and business matching activities.

It promises collaboration opportunities for both domestic and international exhibitors and enterprises, he said.

HCMC FOODEX aspires to become the largest promotional event in the food industry and attract the most reputed and high-quality Vietnamese brands, highlighting the production and export capabilities of the country’s leading food and agricultural businesses, he added.

The exhibition at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre will run until Saturday and expects to attract over 18,000 visitors. — VNS