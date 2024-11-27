An Giang Province seeks local, foreign investments with HCM City conference

HCM CITY — An Giang is seeking investment from local and foreign companies, especially in hi-tech agriculture and tourism, and hopes to increase its foreign trade, its leaders told the conference in HCM City today that showcased the province's investment potential and specialty products.

The event, with the theme “New space, new value”, attracted local and foreign investors by introducing the province’s development plans for 2021-30, showcasing specialty products and investment projects and providing business-to-business discussion.

More 200 government officials and Vietnamese and foreign business executives attended the event.

Hồ Văn Mừng, chairman of the provincial People’s Committee, said An Giang is among the largest rice and seafood producing provinces in the country, a centre for border trade and a tourism hub.

“Thus, the province is an inviting land for local and foreign investments.”

An Giang has been focusing on developing agricultural economics, tourism and border trade, he said.

In agriculture, the province aims to expand its scale, reduce emissions, adopt technology, and enhance product value, he said.

Apart from rice, it also aims to have more specialty products such as pangasius, mango and dragon fruit, he said.

“An Giang has great advantages in tourism, with numerous popular spots such as the Lady Temple at Sam Mountain and the Óc Eo - Ba Thê national relic site.”

He said the province needs to further promote ecological and waterway-based tourism and improve services to turn tourism into one of its leading industries.

An Giang has three border gates, which facilitate exports to Cambodia.

It has also built zones dedicated to trade, service, logistics, and industrial production.

It is investing in transport infrastructure, including highways and logistics systems, to improve connectivity and help foster the logistics and supply chain businesses.

Mừng said the province would continue to offer favourable investment and taxation policies to attract investors.

Deputy Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyễn Thị Bích Ngọc said An Giang plays a crucial role in the country’s agriculture.

“The province has a strategic geographical location that can connect with neighbouring provinces, especially HCM City, which means there is large potential to increase trade.”

Mekong Delta provinces, including An Giang, have received investments of VNĐ114 trillion (roughly US$4.5 billion) from the government and ODA funds, she said.

“This shows the government’s commitment to helping An Giang become one of the leading provinces of the country.”

She said in 2026-30, her ministry would continue to propose more plans for investment in the province to the government, especially projects for environmental protection, green energy, water security, and climate change.

It would also help An Giang accelerate green growth, building central industrial zones, increasing funds, and connecting with investors.

Rajib Gupta, chairman of the Indian Business Chamber in Vietnam, said Indian enterprises have invested nearly $1.1 billion in 426 projects in Việt Nam.

“This shows the effectiveness of bilateral cooperation and strengthens the partnership spanning the fields of diplomacy, culture, trade, and investment.”

He said the province should continue to offer preferential tax policies, simplify administrative procedures and upgrade infrastructure to create a more friendly and competitive investment environment.

Thirteen memorandum of understanding for investment were signed between Vietnamese and foreign investors at the event. – VNS